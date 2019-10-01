Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Lowered Holding in Wynn Resorts LTD (Call) (WYNN) by $35.10 Million as Market Value Declined; Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Stock Price Rose While Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Cut Position by $5.57 Million

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Call) (WYNN) by 72.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 285,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% . The hedge fund held 107,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.27M, down from 392,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $108.67. About 1.46M shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 14/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts board member at center of proxy battle won’t seek re-election; second director resigns; 24/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Still Expects Mid-2019 Opening for Wynn Boston Harbor; 16/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts, Elaine Wynn and Steve Wynn Resolve Litigation; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN BOOSTED WYNN, THO, STZ, MSFT, MGM IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – WYNN RESORTS DIR. MULROY SAYS INTERNAL PROBE TO FINISH BY 3Q; 09/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts: If Utilized, Proceeds and Cash on Hand Would Be Used to Repay Promissory Note Issued to Aruze USA Inc; 23/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD WYNN.O : UNION GAMING RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $175; 04/05/2018 – Elaine Wynn Comments on Glass Lewis Recommendation that Wynn Resorts Shareholders “WITHHOLD” Votes from Legacy Director John J. Hagenbuch; 09/05/2018 – ELAINE WYNN SAYS FIRMS SUPPORT VOTE AGAINST SAY-ON-PAY PROPOSAL; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG BOOSTED VIPS, WYNN, MOMO, WB, ALL IN 1Q: 13F

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 78.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp analyzed 19,560 shares as the company's stock rose 12.18% . The institutional investor held 5,512 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.57 million, down from 25,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $12.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $259.17. About 683,489 shares traded or 51.42% up from the average. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500.

Analysts await WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 EPS, up 15.32% or $0.51 from last year’s $3.33 per share. WCG’s profit will be $188.45 million for 16.87 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.31 actual EPS reported by WellCare Health Plans, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.90% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "WellCare to divest Missouri and Nebraska medicaid plans – Seeking Alpha" on September 26, 2019

Analysts await Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 27.98% or $0.47 from last year’s $1.68 per share. WYNN’s profit will be $130.22M for 22.45 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual EPS reported by Wynn Resorts, Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.97% negative EPS growth.

