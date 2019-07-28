Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Lowered Holding in Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) as Market Valuation Rose; Goodman Financial Has Cut Its Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) as Valuation Rose

Goodman Financial Corp decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodman Financial Corp sold 174 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,888 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70M, down from 5,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodman Financial Corp who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – International Products Group names veteran Amazon, Walmart buyer Jeff Fernandez Executive Vice President; 08/03/2018 – Amazon’s Stephenie Landry on Rising From Intern to Running Prime Now (Video); 15/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 18/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos unveils latest shareholder letter; 16/04/2018 – Drug distributor and drugstore stocks rally after Amazon shelves plan to sell to hospitals; 02/04/2018 – Amazon also courted the online pharmacy start-up, the sources said; 07/03/2018 – Amazon has committed to roughly $22 billion in food purchases as it bulks up Whole Foods; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business; 26/04/2018 – $AMZN made $1.6 billion in profit on $51 billion in revenue last quarter:; 08/03/2018 – Uber has hired a top Amazon voice exec as head of product as Daniel Graf departs Assaf Ronen has been running the e-commerce giant’s voice shopping efforts

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (CQP) by 37.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 92,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 152,628 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40 million, down from 245,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.49B market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $46.47. About 261,572 shares traded or 81.39% up from the average. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEMKT:CQP) has risen 34.97% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CQP News: 23/04/2018 – PHMSA: Consent Agreement and Order: Cheniere Energy for Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC; 24/04/2018 – CQP, LNG: Cheniere settles with US safety regulators over LNG storage tanks mishap at Sabine Pass export terminal; Two tanks are expected to be allowed back into service eventually, following repairs, corrective actions, other modifications – ! $CQP $LNG; 08/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Declares Quarterly Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cheniere Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CQP); 05/03/2018 Cheniere’s Souki Says Natural Gas Becoming a Commodity Business (Video); 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE CORPUS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS LP CQP.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $37; 30/05/2018 – Cowen raises Cheniere target, new Louisiana Sabine LNG train likely; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED DEAL CONSIDERATION REPRESENTS A VALUE OF $28.24 PER COMMON SHARE OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners 1Q Rev $1.59B

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sea Ltd by 1.28 million shares to 3.25M shares, valued at $76.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 137,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS).

Analysts await Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 5.45% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.55 per share. CQP’s profit will be $280.73M for 20.03 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.67% negative EPS growth.

