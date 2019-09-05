Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Increased Stake in Facebook (FB) by $3.28 Million; Crawford Investment Counsel Raised Its Stake in Wolverine World Wide (WWW) by $611,100 as Shares Declined

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 12.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 19,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 174,353 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.06 million, up from 154,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $545.23B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $191.11. About 5.37M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Facebook looks ‘radioactive’ after brutal sell-off, says market watcher; 03/04/2018 – Facebook’s Asian balancing act; 15/05/2018 – COMMITTEE OF BRITISH LAWMAKERS SAYS FACEBOOK FB.O HAS NOT FULLY ANSWERED ITS QUESTIONS ABOUT DATA PRIVACY WITH SUFFICIENT DETAIL OR DATA EVIDENCE; 10/03/2018 – Facebook is getting exclusive rights to 25 Major League Baseball games:; 16/04/2018 – DIVISIVE FACEBOOK ADS PAID BY `SUSPICIOUS’ GROUPS, STUDY FINDS; 12/05/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Those W; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG COMMENTS IN FACEBOOK POST AHEAD OF SENATE HEARING; 24/04/2018 – POLICE SAYS FACEBOOK POST WILL BE PART OF ITS INVESTIGATION; 22/03/2018 – @JimCramer: Facebook’s Zuckerberg and Sandberg can’t be trusted to handle data leak fallout; 02/05/2018 – Facebook’s open-source Go bot can now beat professional players

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide Inc (WWW) by 13.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 17,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.74% . The institutional investor held 150,460 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38M, up from 133,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Wolverine World Wide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.24B market cap company. The stock increased 5.45% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $26.32. About 90,454 shares traded. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) has declined 22.78% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WWW News: 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $2.00 TO $2.10; 05/05/2018 – Wolverine Could Face Mounting Cleanup Costs — Barron’s; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine Worldwide Raises Full-Year Earnings Outlook; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide 1Q Profit More Than Doubles; 07/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide: Timothy J. O’Donovan Resigns From Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide: Size of Board Reduced to 10 Seats From 11; 19/03/2018 Large retailers urge Trump against China tariffs; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide Sees 2018 Rev $2.24B-$2.32B; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Asset Management Buys 1.2% Position in Orchid Island; 31/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LSF10 WOLVERINE INVESTMENTS SCA TO RATING ‘B’

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53 billion and $3.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 4,811 shares to 456,962 shares, valued at $72.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in South St Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) by 5,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,701 shares, and cut its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold WWW shares while 85 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 79.97 million shares or 5.63% less from 84.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 53 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 747,436 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Magnetar Ltd Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 27,418 shares. Atlanta Cap Mngmt Company L L C invested in 0.2% or 1.18 million shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). Tower Research Llc (Trc) invested in 200 shares. Natixis Lp holds 54,599 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 262,503 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Glenmede Commerce Na invested in 9,890 shares or 0% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 5,350 shares. 206,967 are held by Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd. Deutsche Bancshares Ag invested 0% in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). New York State Teachers Retirement reported 0.02% in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). Quantbot Lp invested 0.02% in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). Jennison Assoc Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 22,923 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirador Capital Ptnrs Lp has 2.08% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al accumulated 0.21% or 30,875 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Co has invested 0.26% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Suntrust Banks reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Guardian Life Insur Com Of America has invested 0.15% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Zebra Capital Llc holds 0.23% or 2,583 shares in its portfolio. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Llc reported 42,524 shares stake. Wildcat Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 4.11% or 42,053 shares. Bandera Prns Limited Liability Company holds 7.55% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 73,150 shares. Illinois-based Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 0.48% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 2,057 were reported by King Wealth. Old Dominion Capital Mngmt Inc owns 0.79% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 11,830 shares. Aviva Pcl has 1.17% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.04M shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.13% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 8,105 shares. Cheviot Value Limited Liability has 2.31% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 28,554 shares.

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Empresa Dist Y Comercial Nor (NYSE:EDN) by 110,920 shares to 327,364 shares, valued at $6.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 20,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,869 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.