Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Holds Stake in Equifax (EFX); Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Holding in Ormat Technologies (ORA) Trimmed as Market Valuation Rose

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 13.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 14,778 shares as the company's stock rose 11.75% . The hedge fund held 127,569 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.12M, up from 112,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $141.75. About 929,450 shares traded or 12.86% up from the average. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA) by 82.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp analyzed 5,000 shares as the company's stock rose 13.88% . The institutional investor held 1,045 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $333,000, down from 6,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Ormat Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $3.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $71.12. About 201,917 shares traded or 17.15% up from the average. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has risen 23.10% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.10% the S&P500.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79B and $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (Call) (NYSE:XPO) by 75,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $5.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13,849 shares to 76,854 shares, valued at $14.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.