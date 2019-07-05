Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Holds Position in Las Vegas Sands (LVS); Lennox Intl (LII) Stock Price Rose While Seven Post Investment Office LP Raised Its Position

Seven Post Investment Office Lp increased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp bought 3,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 317,158 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.86M, up from 313,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $288.05. About 186,530 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 35.94% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Beijer Ref Agreement Covers Australia, Asia Businesses; 15/05/2018 – Lennox International Increases Dividend 25 Percent; 08/03/2018 – Other Peoples Children Hosts Pop-up Featuring Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Total Net Proceeds From the Transactions Are Broadly Estimated to Be Approximately $110 Million; 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Announces Planned Sale of Refrigeration Businesses in Australia, Asia and South America; 12/04/2018 – Lennox Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – IS IN PROCESS OF SELLING REAL ESTATE IN SYDNEY AREA FORMERLY RELATED TO ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS THERE; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – REITERATING 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $100 MLN; 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 64C/SHR FROM 51C, EST. 60C

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 131.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 349,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% with the market. The hedge fund held 615,384 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.51M, up from 266,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $61.84. About 1.76 million shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 18.76% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Casino Rev $2.6B; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Sands China Earns ISO 9001:2015 Certification; 19/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $67; 29/05/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS TO SELL SANDS BETHLEHEM TO WIND CREEK; 09/05/2018 – Hong Kong group aims to curb money laundering around Asia; 03/04/2018 – Casino Guidelines in Japan Could Benefit MGM, Las Vegas Sands; 25/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS 1Q NET REV. $3.58B; 18/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Las Vegas Sands Rtgs Unaffctd By Trm Ln Add-On

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.42 million activity. $146,885 worth of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) was sold by Bedard Gary S.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold LII shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 27.21 million shares or 6.92% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1,470 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 817 shares. Moreover, Ls Inv Limited has 0.05% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 2,881 shares. Congress Asset Management Com Ma owns 425,961 shares. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.06% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). 6,747 are owned by Utah Retirement System. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.04% or 38,618 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of stated it has 0% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 38,037 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na invested in 175 shares or 0% of the stock. Intrust Fincl Bank Na owns 3,951 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Eulav Asset Management reported 96,800 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 55,443 shares stake. Atria holds 1,726 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Com Ny reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII).

