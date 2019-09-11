Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Holds Position in Facebook (FB); Beaumont Financial Partners Trimmed Visa (V) Holding by $1.10 Million as Share Value Rose

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 12.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 19,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 174,353 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.06M, up from 154,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $529.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $187.44. About 2.62 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Sen. Ron Wyden: Wyden Questions Facebook on Misuse of Users’ Private Information; 26/03/2018 – FTC confirms probe into Facebook privacy practices; 28/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Steve Ballmer says Facebook shouldn’t ‘over-resist’ government; 10/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg hints that Facebook has considered a paid version; 26/03/2018 – Digital Regulation: It’s Not Just a Concern for Facebook — Barrons.com; 19/03/2018 – Breakingviews: Is It Time for More Adult Supervision at Facebook?; 08/03/2018 – Germany looks to revise social media law as Europe watches; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.7 percent and gains of more than 1.5 percent in Netflix and Amazon; 22/03/2018 – Zuckerberg, Facing Facebook’s Worst Crisis Yet, Pledges Better Privacy; 08/05/2018 – Facebook is implementing a massive product reorganization WhatsApp, Messenger and the core Facebook apps are all getting new leaders

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 5.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc sold 7,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 126,685 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.79 million, down from 133,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $384.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $176.25. About 1.95M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17 billion and $933.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity (FTEC) by 340,094 shares to 357,063 shares, valued at $21.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (HDV) by 55,049 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,586 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clark Cap Mngmt Grp Inc reported 0.01% stake. Cohen Klingenstein Llc invested 0.14% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 1,372 are owned by Northrock Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Palestra Cap Ltd holds 3.73% or 729,478 shares in its portfolio. Spears Abacus Limited Company invested in 0.04% or 2,030 shares. Paradigm owns 1.65% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 27,843 shares. Garde Cap, Washington-based fund reported 2,779 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 755 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Com holds 0.13% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 11,679 shares. Parkside Savings Bank Tru has invested 0.45% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Macquarie Group accumulated 1.45 million shares. Peddock Cap invested in 1,760 shares. Woodstock holds 21,840 shares. Howard Hughes Medical Institute holds 45,000 shares or 1.64% of its portfolio. Price Cap Mngmt has 33,115 shares for 1.44% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.12 billion for 30.81 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 68,349 shares to 112,073 shares, valued at $27.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 83,786 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 253,403 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.