Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Increased by $15.43 Million as Stock Value Rose; Sterling Capital Management Cut Its Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Position as Valuation Declined

Sterling Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 57.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc sold 81,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 60,480 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39M, down from 141,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.12. About 4.76 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO EXPECTS MOXIE FREEDOM TO BE IN SERVICE JUNE 1; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR CAPITAL BUDGET OF $950 MLN; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M; 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 19/03/2018 – KKR Expands Position in Eagle Ford With $765 Million Cabot Deal; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Sees 2018 Daily Production Growth of 10%-15%; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 06/03/2018 – CABOT CLOSED ON CERTAIN REMAINING EAGLE FORD SHALE PROPERTIES; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Adj EPS 28c

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 77.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 111,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 254,500 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.54M, up from 143,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $132.48. About 4.29M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 27/03/2018 – Italia Independent, The Walt Disney Company Sign Eyewear Licensing Deal; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID TO LINE UP FINANCING IF FOX DEMANDS CASH: CNBC; 09/03/2018 – Can Disney Stop Netflix? — Barrons.com; 02/05/2018 – GOOG, FB, DIS: Digital is part of a seamless ESPN platform. Combining TV & digital, ESPN reaches 215 million per month, ahead of Facebook and right behind Google as the largest platform; 30/04/2018 – Disney Music Group’s New A Cappella Group, D Cappella, Featured On “American Idol’s” Disney Night; 29/05/2018 – Viacom cable networks will stop airing reruns of ABC’s ‘Roseanne’ – spokesperson; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – CO CONSIDERING AND IS IN ADVANCED STAGES OF PREPARING AN OFFER FOR BUSINESSES THAT FOX HAS AGREED TO SELL TO DISNEY; 25/04/2018 – Breakingviews: Investors Bet That Fox and Disney Will Toss Financial Sense Aside; 08/05/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $125.51M for 15.10 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold COG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 386.33 million shares or 4.46% less from 404.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambrian Cap Ltd Partnership accumulated 116,922 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.69M shares or 0.11% of the stock. Moreover, Prudential has 0.01% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 401,490 shares. First Personal Financial holds 28 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, S&Co has 0.16% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Moreover, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.13% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 1.08M shares. Arcadia Investment Management Mi stated it has 1,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Two Sigma Secs Limited Co owns 11,882 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pinebridge Limited Partnership owns 200,633 shares. Csat Invest Advisory LP has invested 0.02% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). 199,156 are owned by Goelzer Invest Mgmt. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.1% or 915,973 shares in its portfolio. Westpac Bk invested in 0% or 26,322 shares. Kennedy Capital reported 165,270 shares.

Sterling Capital Management Llc, which manages about $45.64 billion and $10.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 36,597 shares to 870,878 shares, valued at $43.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rpm International Inc (NYSE:RPM) by 30,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $622,550 activity. The insider DINGES DAN O bought 20,000 shares worth $326,723. Another trade for 9,000 shares valued at $173,524 was bought by DELANEY PETER B.