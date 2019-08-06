Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake; Treecom (TREE) Has 1.26 Sentiment

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 2107.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp acquired 137,000 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp holds 143,500 shares with $15.93 million value, up from 6,500 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $254.40 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.11% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $141.21. About 12.16M shares traded or 39.57% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID TO LINE UP FINANCING IF FOX DEMANDS CASH: CNBC; 15/05/2018 – With Disney Sale Pending, Fox TV Chiefs Extend Contracts; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS FULLY INTEND TO HOLD ON TO ATLEAST 39% OF SKY IT WILL GET EVEN IF FOX DOES NOT GET APPROVAL TO BUY 61% THEY DON’T CURRENTLY OWN – CNBC; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS ACQUIRING SKY IS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO BUY AN EXCEPTIONAL BRAND; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Will Take Vote Under Advisement for Future CEO Compensation; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Interactive Selected by The Walt Disney Studios as Innovation Partner of Disney StudioLAB; 09/05/2018 – MediaConfidntial: Report: James Murdoch Won’t Be Joining Disney; 08/05/2018 – Disney and Comcast could carve up Fox assets instead of getting into a bidding war

Treecom Inc (TREE) investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.32, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 98 hedge funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 78 sold and trimmed stock positions in Treecom Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 22.19 million shares, up from 11.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Treecom Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 21 Reduced: 57 Increased: 55 New Position: 43.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barnett And owns 679 shares. Riggs Asset Managment invested in 2.12% or 28,123 shares. Weiss Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 11,290 were reported by Brookmont Mgmt. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Communications holds 67,153 shares. Bender Robert & invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Foundation Advsr holds 2.53% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 385,065 shares. White Pine Capital Ltd Llc owns 7,466 shares. At Bancshares has 0.2% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 14,655 shares. Leisure Cap Management reported 1.03% stake. Ser Corporation accumulated 6,897 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Roanoke Asset Mngmt New York accumulated 41,248 shares. Inv Ser has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 61,305 are held by Capwealth Advsrs Ltd Liability. 2,332 are owned by Headinvest Ltd Company.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of DIS in report on Tuesday, April 30 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Imperial Capital on Monday, March 25. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, April 9 with “Buy”. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, May 1. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, April 23 with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Thursday, February 7 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, June 24. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, May 6. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, May 7.

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) stake by 72,000 shares to 805,602 valued at $55.93M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) stake by 20,880 shares and now owns 115,869 shares. Empresa Dist Y Comercial Nor (NYSE:EDN) was reduced too.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. holds 5.43% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. for 585,666 shares. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc owns 33,273 shares or 3.6% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Crosspoint Capital Strategies Llc has 3.01% invested in the company for 4,733 shares. The New York-based S Squared Technology Llc has invested 1.97% in the stock. Timpani Capital Management Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 11,625 shares.

Analysts await LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.57 EPS, up 27.64% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.23 per share. TREE’s profit will be $20.39 million for 49.56 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by LendingTree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 149.21% EPS growth.

LendingTree, Inc., through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for clients seeking loans and other credit offerings in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.04 billion. The firm offers tools and resources, including free credit scores that facilitate comparison shopping for these loans and other credit offerings. It has a 129.19 P/E ratio. The Company’s mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products.