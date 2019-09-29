Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Has Upped Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $15.43 Million as Stock Value Rose; Argent Capital Management Position In Callaway Golf (ELY) Was Has Boosted

Argent Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Callaway Golf (ELY) by 16.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc bought 28,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.63% . The institutional investor held 201,885 shares of the recreational products and toys company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.46M, up from 173,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Callaway Golf for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $19.11. About 622,950 shares traded. Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) has declined 4.23% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ELY News: 22/05/2018 – Callaway Golf Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf 1Q Net $62.9M; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Company Announces Record Net Sales And Earnings For The First Quarter Of 2018 And Significantly Increases Full Ye; 27/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q EPS 65C, EST. 51C; 15/05/2018 – Pioneer Investment Management Buys 1.1% of Callaway Golf; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.77 TO $0.82; 09/05/2018 – Russell L. Fleischer Named to Bd of Directors of Callaway Golf Co; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Company Announces Record Net Sales And Earnings For The First Quarter Of 2018 And Significantly Increases Full Year Financial Guidance; 19/04/2018 DJ Callaway Golf Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELY); 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 48c

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 77.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 111,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 254,500 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.54 million, up from 143,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 04/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $905.1M TO DATE; 18/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS RIVAL BIDDER OFFERED $34.41/SHR FOR FOX ASSETS; 14/03/2018 – Disney, Universal Studios and Other Local Companies Support MusicHelpsHeal.org and the Students from Puerto Rico/Virgin Islands; 07/03/2018 – DISCOVERY CEO CALLS DISNEY BUYING FOX AN `EARTHQUAKE’: CNBC; 11/05/2018 – Comcast vs Disney; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 2, 2017, REPRESENTATIVE OF DISNEY SENT DRAFT MUTUAL CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT TO REPRESENTATIVE OF 21CF, WHICH WAS NEGOTIATED OVER ENSUING DAYS; 08/05/2018 – Disney could avoid a bidding war with Comcast if it’s willing to shed these Fox assets; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service, Which Will Launch in Late 2019, Will Be the Exclusive Home for Subscription Video-on-Demand; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN REACHING ITS DETERMINATIONS, 21CF BOARD CONSIDERED STRATEGIC TRANSACTION WITH PARTY B WOULD BE SUBJECT TO GREATER DEGREE OF REGULATORY UNCERTAINTY; 29/03/2018 – ITALIA INDEPENDENT GROUP SPA IINT.Ml – HAS SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT TO MAKE DISNEY, MARVEL AND LUCAS FILM THEMED GLASSES

More notable recent Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Callaway Golf Announces JAWS MD5 Wedges – PRNewswire” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Callaway Golf: Wolfskin Deal Will Continue To Weigh On The Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Exclusive: Callaway Golf CEO Talks Jack Wolfskin, Epic Flash Driver And How AI Will Change The Industry – Benzinga” on March 04, 2019. More interesting news about Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Callaway Golf Company to Broadcast Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Callaway Golf Company Announces Buyout Of Japan Apparel Joint Venture From TSI Groove & Sports Co, Ltd. – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion and $2.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class A by 5,552 shares to 82,308 shares, valued at $89.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 11,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,255 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold ELY shares while 57 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 84.69 million shares or 7.81% more from 78.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) for 87 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.03% or 194,966 shares. Teton Advsrs Inc, New York-based fund reported 96,387 shares. 201,885 were reported by Argent Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. 315 were reported by Howe & Rusling. Susquehanna Intl Grp Llp holds 149,196 shares. First Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) or 115,135 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) for 75,740 shares. Copper Rock Capital Ptnrs Ltd Llc holds 1.8% or 1.42 million shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas invested 0% of its portfolio in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Timessquare Capital Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.32% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) for 143,914 shares. Balyasny Asset Llc has invested 0.01% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Kennedy Cap owns 877,203 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $324,630 activity. On Thursday, May 23 FLEISCHER RUSSELL L bought $73,750 worth of Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) or 5,000 shares. Shares for $151,400 were bought by BREWER OLIVER G III on Monday, May 20.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “4 Stocks I Like for the Next Decade – The Motley Fool” on September 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Relax. Disney’s “Star Wars” Lands Will Be Just Fine – Motley Fool” published on September 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “4 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: AAPL, DIS, NFLX, ROKU – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Great Stocks You Can Buy and Hold Forever – Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Disney Gets Serious About Saving “Star Wars” Land – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 24, 2019.