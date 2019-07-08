Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Tyson Foods (TSN) Position by $4.97 Million as Shares Rose; As Xpo Logistics (XPO) Market Valuation Declined, Middleton & Co Raised Its Position by $1.26 Million

Middleton & Co Inc increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 249.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc bought 23,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79M, up from 9,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $56.16. About 39,776 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 46.00% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.43% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 21/04/2018 – DJ XPO Logistics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XPO); 06/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – APPOINTS MASSIMO MARSILI TO LEAD TRANSPORT OPERATIONS IN SPAIN, PORTUGAL AND MOROCCO; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST ADDED GDDY, XPO, AMD, NKTR, HLF IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Appoints Kenneth Wagers as Chief Operating Officer; 11/04/2018 – XPO software offers shippers real-time cargo tracking; 15/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Named as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics Providers Worldwide; 30/04/2018 – Beutel Goodman Adds XPO Logistics, Exits K-Bro Linen: 13F; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS TO INVEST UP TO $90M IN ROAD FLEET IN N. AMERICA; 23/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS NAMES KENNETH WAGERS AS COO; 04/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – VALIO SELECTS XPO LOGISTICS TO HANDLE ALL LOGISTICS OPERATIONS IN SAINT PETERSBURG

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 8.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 72,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 805,602 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.93 million, down from 877,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $82.34. About 171,394 shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 21.62% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees Adjusted Effective Tax Rate About 24% in FY18, 25% in FY19; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – EXPECT CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO ABOUT $1.3 BLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Neil deGrasse Tyson drops truth bombs on Flat Earthers; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures About $1.3B; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS SAYS ON MARCH 16, CO ENTERED INTO THIRD AMENDMENT TO TERM LOAN AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF APRIL 7, 2015; 22/03/2018 – Austin 360: Exclusive: View the menu at Loro, the Japanese smokehouse from Uchi’s Tyson Cole and Aaron Franklin, opening April; 03/04/2018 – TYSON FOODS SETS TWOM ACRE LAND STEWARDSHIP TARGET; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS DELIVERS EARNINGS GROWTH IN FIRST SIX MONTHS, REAFF; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Sees Financial Fitness Program Resulting in $253M Cumulative Pretax Charges, Once Implemented, Vs. Previous $218M; 04/04/2018 – MIZUHO SECURITIES ANALYST JEREMY SCOTT SAYS SIGNIFICANT DROP IN SOYBEAN PRICES WOULD BE A BOOST FOR U.S. MEAT COMPANIES AS THEY CAN ABSORB THOSE LOWER COSTS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Securities Group Inc has 0% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 4,510 shares. The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.08% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corp invested in 33,156 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.02% or 19,237 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap reported 67,200 shares stake. The Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has invested 0% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Aqr Cap Management Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 24,745 shares. Advisory Networks Lc invested 0% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Fifth Third Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 200 shares. The Ohio-based Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Asset Mngmt invested in 7,323 shares. Kirr Marbach & Commerce In has 138,701 shares for 1.81% of their portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited Com reported 38,122 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stevens Mgmt LP holds 19,839 shares. Moreover, United Svcs Automobile Association has 0% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39M and $623.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 2,200 shares to 2,200 shares, valued at $387,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortive Corp by 8,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,619 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

Analysts await Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 2.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.5 per share. TSN’s profit will be $536.28 million for 14.00 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Tyson Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Department Mb Savings Bank N A invested 0.01% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 0.03% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Corecommodity Management Limited Liability Co holds 1.53% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 38,705 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corporation stated it has 2.44 million shares. Whittier Tru has 0.1% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 46,001 shares. Tru Of Vermont holds 0% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) or 101 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0.08% or 824,497 shares in its portfolio. Van Eck Associates holds 0.53% or 1.54M shares in its portfolio. First Interstate Retail Bank accumulated 53 shares. Intact Investment Mgmt holds 0.07% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) or 27,600 shares. Markel Corp reported 286,000 shares. Regions Fincl Corporation has 0.01% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). M&T National Bank has invested 0% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Banque Pictet And Cie accumulated 0.05% or 39,000 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 127,731 shares.

