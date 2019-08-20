Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Holding By $9.80 Million; Sphera Funds Management LTD Has Lowered Immunomedics (IMMU) Stake By $7.22 Million

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 24.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 83,786 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp holds 253,403 shares with $29.89 million value, down from 337,189 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $138.46. About 6.68M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly taking on Apple’s iPad with a line of low-cost tablets; 07/03/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Doing Business with Microsoft; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q TAX RATE ABOUT 16%; 11/04/2018 – EcoVadis Launches Next Generation Sustainability Intelligence Platform; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft buys a start-up that wants A.I. to make conversation with humans; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman, John W. Thompson, Joins Lightspeed as Venture Partner; 07/05/2018 – Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are “kind of a pure ‘greater fool theory’ type of investment,” Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Monday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO SAYS LINKEDIN RESULTS AHEAD OF EXPECTATIONS; 03/05/2018 – Microsoft Gets an Unexpected Boost From Malware Fears

Sphera Funds Management Ltd decreased Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) stake by 53.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sphera Funds Management Ltd sold 379,879 shares as Immunomedics Inc (IMMU)’s stock declined 1.34%. The Sphera Funds Management Ltd holds 326,660 shares with $6.28M value, down from 706,539 last quarter. Immunomedics Inc now has $2.74B valuation. The stock decreased 3.96% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $14.25. About 1.19M shares traded. Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) has declined 34.91% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.91% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMU News: 09/05/2018 – Immunomedics 3Q Loss/Shr 21c; 09/04/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS NAMES IANNONE HEAD OF R&D, CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 09/05/2018 – Immunomedics 3Q Loss $35.5M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Immunomedics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IMMU); 10/04/2018 – ICYMI: Top AstraZeneca I/O vet Robert Iannone jumps to Immunomedics as R&D chief as BLA looms $IMMU $AZN; 09/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS 3Q LOSS/SHR 21C, EST. LOSS/SHR 15C; 16/05/2018 – lmmunomedics Announces Promising Data of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Estrogen Receptor-Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS SUBMITS BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FOR SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN TO THE U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION; 21/05/2018 – Immunomedics Submits Biologics License Application for Sacituzumab Govitecan to the U.S. FDA; 16/05/2018 – Immunomedics Announces Promising Data of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Estrogen Receptor-Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer

More notable recent Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Piper upgrades AbbVie in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Immunomedics (IMMU) Posts Wider-Than-Expected Loss in Q2 – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Immunomedics Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results and Provides Corporate Update – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Revisiting Immunic – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold IMMU shares while 41 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 160.01 million shares or 7.95% more from 148.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Light Asset Limited Liability Com holds 3.51% or 1.40M shares in its portfolio. Virtu Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). D E Shaw & holds 0% or 55,174 shares. Qs Investors Ltd reported 4,510 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.01% or 1.77M shares. Wallace Capital Management Inc reported 25,500 shares. 8,606 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Alps Advsr Incorporated invested in 0.06% or 459,956 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc reported 3,007 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability invested in 40 shares. 326,660 were reported by Sphera Funds Mgmt Ltd. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 2.04M shares in its portfolio. 204,200 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. Ghost Tree Llc owns 4.16% invested in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) for 800,000 shares.

Analysts await Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.31 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. After $-0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Immunomedics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.61% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Immunomedics has $30 highest and $12 lowest target. $23.60’s average target is 65.61% above currents $14.25 stock price. Immunomedics had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. FBR Capital maintained the shares of IMMU in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $43.69 million activity. On Monday, May 13 Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought $11.33M worth of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) or 750,000 shares. Shares for $66,750 were bought by BALL BRYAN.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd increased Aeglea Biotherapeutics Inc stake by 375,000 shares to 975,000 valued at $7.85 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) stake by 26,339 shares and now owns 37,000 shares. Verint Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT) was raised too.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 6.55% above currents $138.46 stock price. Microsoft had 29 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Underperform” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, April 25. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 17. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. Wedbush maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $15500 target in Thursday, April 25 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, July 19. Barclays Capital maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, April 12. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $132 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy”.

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 19,753 shares to 174,353 valued at $29.06M in 2019Q1. It also upped Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 137,000 shares and now owns 143,500 shares. Visa Inc (NYSE:V) was raised too.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Large Microsoft Option Traders Selling Friday Calls Following Recent Rally – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Status of Microsoft Stock Should Rise – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/19/2019: NVDA,MSFT,WB,SINA – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillsdale Management Inc owns 3,240 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 1.27 million shares or 1.51% of their US portfolio. Payden Rygel holds 2.98% or 346,100 shares. Cetera Advisors Lc holds 0.62% or 106,304 shares in its portfolio. Quantum Cap Management invested in 11,530 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm has 2.19% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 153,157 shares. Legacy Private invested in 0.77% or 54,678 shares. Moreover, Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability has 1.68% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Com has invested 1.66% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sta Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.26% or 9,746 shares. Coldstream Cap Management invested 8.29% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Caledonia Invs Public Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 16.13% or 476,767 shares. Paragon Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 6.23% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fincl Advisory Serv Inc stated it has 21,015 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Financial Bank Wealth owns 14,045 shares.