Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) Position by $3.81 Million; Stock Rose; Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Shareholder University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Trimmed Its Stake as Market Value Rose

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (CQP) by 37.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 92,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The hedge fund held 152,628 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40 million, down from 245,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $43.06. About 205,909 shares traded or 9.59% up from the average. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEMKT:CQP) has risen 20.84% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.84% the S&P500. Some Historical CQP News: 04/05/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal in weeks; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings ‘BB-‘ Debt Rtg; 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Engages Joint Lead Arrangers to Arrange Debt Financing for the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 27/04/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS DECLARES BOOST IN QTRLY DISTRIBUTIONS; 20/04/2018 – CHENIERE TO ARRANGE FINANCING FOR CORPUS CHRISTI LIQUEFACTION; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS LP SEES FY 2018 DISTRIBUTION PER UNIT $2.20 – $2.30; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE MAKES POSITIVE FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON TRAIN 3; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere moves ahead with Corpus Christi LNG expansion; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – UNITS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND BORROWER’S EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY TO PROVIDE FOR ABOUT $1.5 BLN OF INCREMENTAL DEBT COMMITMENTS; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 10.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac sold 16,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The institutional investor held 143,389 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.86 million, down from 159,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $54.85. About 255,359 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 06/03/2018 Cornerstone MFT Continues to Keep Users Ahead of Current Security and Encryption Standards; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cornerstone Ondemand Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSOD); 15/03/2018 – Richland Source: St. Peter’s will have hands full with Cornerstone Christian in Division IV regional final; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand: Steele Nominated to Serve as Chair of Board; 19/03/2018 – Cornerstone Advisors Emphasizes Need for New Loan Product like Kasasa Loan™ in its Latest Report, “Reinventing Consumer Loans”; 26/04/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Announces Public Sector and Education Wins; 06/05/2018 – DJ Cornerstone Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFIC); 30/04/2018 – Cornerstone announces 36m at 0.9g/t gold and 0.4% copper from initial trenching at Limon Prospect, Bramaderos Gold-Copper Proje; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand 1Q Rev $133.1M; 22/05/2018 – Integrity Marketing Group Expands in the Midwest by Acquiring the Senior Market Division of Cornerstone Broker Insurance Services

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 13 investors sold CSOD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 2.64% more from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.08% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). G2 Invest Prtnrs Mngmt Ltd holds 1% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 59,449 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). 46,438 are owned by Hsbc Public Limited Company. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 1,913 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lpl Finance Ltd Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.26 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, New York-based fund reported 12,720 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Greenwood Cap Associate Limited Liability invested in 5,614 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 76,899 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has invested 0% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Profund Ltd Llc owns 45,685 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 1.56M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Invesco has invested 0.01% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD).

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, which manages about $447.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 30,825 shares to 128,346 shares, valued at $2.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 6,043 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,789 shares, and has risen its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).

