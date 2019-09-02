Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Has Raised Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $15.21 Million; Fine Capital Partners LP Holding in Motorcar Pts Amer (MPAA) Has Increased by $8.67 Million as Share Price Declined

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 2107.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 137,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 143,500 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.93 million, up from 6,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.62 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – DISNEY COMBINES PARKS-RESORTS, CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPS; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for All of Sky If Fox Deal Proceeds; 08/05/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War Gets Hot; 06/04/2018 – DISNEY’S NEWS PLEDGE SHOWS MANDATORY SKY BID NEEDED: POLYGON; 20/03/2018 – Avengers and Other Super Heroes to Assemble at Disney Parks around the World; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney is ramping up its plans to challenge Netflix; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney and is now biggest pure media company in the world by market value; 07/03/2018 – DISCOVERY CEO CALLS DISNEY BUYING FOX AN `EARTHQUAKE’: CNBC; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Any Offer for Fox Would Be at Premium to Value of Current Offer From Disney; 09/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER, COMCAST’S ROBERTS AREN’T COMMUNICATING: CNBC

Fine Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc (MPAA) by 51.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp bought 481,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 1.41M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.62M, up from 929,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $271.08 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $14.53. About 65,472 shares traded. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 16.84% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MPAA News: 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 22/04/2018 – DJ Motorcar Parts of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPAA); 17/04/2018 – Motorcar Parts Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Motorcar Parts; 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Motorcar Parts

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gruss reported 0.87% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Natl Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 26,517 shares. Grandfield Dodd Limited Co stated it has 119,939 shares or 1.39% of all its holdings. 123,138 were reported by Kelly Lawrence W Assoc Ca. Gofen & Glossberg Il reported 1.47% stake. King Wealth has invested 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Thomasville National Bank has invested 3.27% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Parsec Management stated it has 156,055 shares. Cibc Ww Markets Inc holds 699,262 shares. Texas Yale Corp reported 81,942 shares stake. Bollard Group Limited Liability Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 23,344 shares. Boys Arnold And Company Inc holds 57,507 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems, a Louisiana-based fund reported 92,254 shares. Blue Edge Cap Lc owns 2,677 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mirador Capital Lp reported 1.19% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Seth Klarman Buys XPO Logistics, Exits 3 Positions in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should Investors Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A Fundamental Analysis Of Disney – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Disney May Disrupt Netflix, But Take Your Time With DIS Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 72,000 shares to 805,602 shares, valued at $55.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 83,786 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 253,403 shares, and cut its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

More notable recent Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Motorcar Parts of America Reports Record Sales for Quarter and Fiscal Year – GlobeNewswire” on June 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Motorcar Parts of America Receives Diagnostic Equipment Order From NASA – GlobeNewswire” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Motorcar Parts of America Director Steps Down Due to New Position – GlobeNewswire” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Motorcar Parts of America Reports Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.