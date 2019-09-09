Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Has Raised Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position; Adobe (ADBE) Stake Lifted by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 111.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 3,794 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, up from 1,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $6.27 during the last trading session, reaching $278.67. About 2.14M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Addition of Ricks Expands Board to 11 Members From 10; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Results Top Analyst Forecasts on Growing Software Suite; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: UNLIKELY TO BUY ANY LARGE CO., WILL GROW ORGANICALLY; 21/03/2018 – REG-Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 09/04/2018 – Adobe Launches Spark With Premium Features for Every Student, Free of Charge; 15/05/2018 – Adobe Accelerates Experience Design Growth With Starter Plan for Adobe XD; 27/03/2018 – HS2 Solutions Receives Adobe Emerging Partner of the Year Award for 2017 at Adobe Summit

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 2107.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 137,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 143,500 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.93M, up from 6,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $138.88. About 2.94 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 11/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp’s $1B Disney-area project just got bigger; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney shareholders reject CEO Iger’s pay plan; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – NEWLY CREATED SEGMENT WILL ALSO BE COMPRISED OF CO’S OWNERSHIP STAKE IN HULU, AND ITS SOON-TO-BE-LAUNCHED ESPN+ STREAMING SERVICE; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to lead Fox after Disney deal; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE CONSIDERS SECURING CONTROL OF SKY MIGHT REASONABLY BE CONSIDERED TO BE SIGNIFICANT PURPOSE OF DISNEY’S ACQUIRING CONTROL OF FOX; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BASED ON PRELIMINARY RESULTS, ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS STANDING FOR ELECTION WERE ELECTED TO BOARD; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders reject CEO Bob Iger’s $48.5 million annual pay packet; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 3% TO $6.1 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Disney is launching a digital food channel called Disney Eats

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plains Gp Hldgs LP by 49,424 shares to 126,571 shares, valued at $3.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (INDA) by 21,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 216,600 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Asset stated it has 1,450 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Overbrook Management reported 2,722 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. South State stated it has 0.95% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Wisconsin Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 13,100 shares or 3.11% of its portfolio. Lifeplan Fincl Grp stated it has 61 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Field Main Commercial Bank invested in 0.68% or 2,700 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams has invested 1.59% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Mcf Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Sands Capital Management Ltd has 3.51M shares for 2.89% of their portfolio. Ashfield Cap Prtn Ltd Liability has 1.59% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cypress Cap Grp has 18,572 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. Symmetry Peak Lc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,500 shares. Birinyi Assoc has invested 0.96% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Bbr Lc, a New York-based fund reported 18,376 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 114,957 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings.

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 145,886 shares to 378,049 shares, valued at $20.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 83,786 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 253,403 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Associated Banc stated it has 1.03% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 249,126 are owned by Mason Street Llc. Retirement Systems Of Alabama reported 1.28 million shares. Banque Pictet Cie reported 1.53% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Legacy Private Trust holds 0.67% or 50,506 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa owns 31,098 shares. Gladius Mngmt Lp holds 0% or 36,333 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.44% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 409,701 shares. Macroview Invest Management Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 159 shares. Cwm Ltd stated it has 0.27% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Manchester Cap Lc stated it has 13,360 shares. Gillespie Robinson Grimm invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Blackrock Incorporated accumulated 109.04M shares or 0.54% of the stock. American Money Mngmt Lc owns 54,129 shares or 3.34% of their US portfolio. Hennessy accumulated 23,600 shares.