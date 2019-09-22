Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Has Lowered United Rentals (URI) Holding by $11.87 Million; Market Value Declined; Chase Investment Counsel Stake in Post Hldgs (POST) Cut by $636,334

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 13.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 6,178 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 40,703 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.23M, down from 46,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $105.66. About 730,980 shares traded or 19.58% up from the average. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings 2Q Net $91.5M; 27/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS – FILING AMENDMENT TO FORM 8-K TO PROVIDE ESTIMATES OF CHARGES, COSTS IT EXPECTS TO INCUR IN CONNECTION WITH CLOSURE OF CEREAL MANUFACTURING FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $1.22B TO $1.25B, EST. $1.24B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Post Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POST); 02/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS NEW SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF $350M; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering of its Pri; 27/03/2018 – Post Holdings: Closure of Clinton Facility, Transfer of Production Capabilities Expected to Be Completed by September 2019; 02/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization of $350 Million, Effective May 7; 15/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 parent results; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.08

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 24.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp analyzed 89,898 shares as the company's stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 284,102 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.68M, down from 374,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $9.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $126.44. About 2.23 million shares traded or 58.34% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500.

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $196,256 activity.

Analysts await Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 8.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.08 per share. POST’s profit will be $85.49 million for 22.58 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Post Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.68% negative EPS growth.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50M and $196.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nmi Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 35,294 shares to 61,104 shares, valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold POST shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 64.41 million shares or 2.09% less from 65.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Assocs holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 105,907 shares. Smithfield holds 0% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 230 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Gru holds 0% or 3,413 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has 0.01% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 291,272 shares. 5,022 are held by Cibc Markets. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Co reported 35,557 shares. Loomis Sayles LP holds 0.05% or 251,558 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust stated it has 38,503 shares. Pinebridge Investments Lp, a New York-based fund reported 14 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 79,192 shares. Cambridge Inv reported 0% stake. 9,394 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0% or 13 shares. London Com Of Virginia holds 885,898 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. American International Grp holds 0.05% or 130,544 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 62 investors sold URI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 63.72 million shares or 0.01% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Axa invested 0.05% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 18,800 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Umb Savings Bank N A Mo has 33,796 shares. Hightower Advsr Llc owns 63,865 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 73,900 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Raymond James And Associates, a Florida-based fund reported 133,615 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Com invested in 1,208 shares or 0% of the stock. The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.03% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 7,446 shares. Susquehanna Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 119,645 shares. Lonestar Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 3.26% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Commonwealth Savings Bank Of has 55,999 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Globeflex Lp reported 8,382 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. First Personal Fincl reported 159 shares.

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 EPS, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $442.89M for 5.51 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual EPS reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 120,000 shares to 373,403 shares, valued at $50.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 540,688 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.98M shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).