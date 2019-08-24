Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Holding by $20.96 Million as Shares Declined; As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shares Declined, Holder Hightower Advisors Decreased Position

Hightower Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 17.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc sold 59,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 274,562 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.94 million, down from 333,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.98% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $32.03. About 13.43M shares traded or 30.80% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – IT IS BECOMING INCREASINGLY LIKELY THAT OIL INDUSTRY WILL FACE GROWING SUPPLY CHALLENGES OVER COMING YEAR; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 27/04/2018 – Schlumberger no longer seeks control in Russia’s Eurasia Drilling -RIA; 14/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Schlumberger CEO sees more investment needed to meet oil demand; 18/04/2018 – JOHN FREDRIKSEN WILL HAVE SLIGHTLY LESS THAN 30 PCT STAKE IN NEW SEADRILL VS PVS HOLDING OF 24 PCT -CEO; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 16; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 29/05/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 131.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 349,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The hedge fund held 615,384 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.51M, up from 266,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $53.11. About 3.57M shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 19/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $67; 06/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the 2018 J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 27/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS SAYS CO, UNIT, AMONG OTHERS ENTERED INTO FIFTH AMENDMENT TO EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 Las Vegas Sands Kicks Off “Problem Gambling Awareness Month” with Responsible Gaming Ambassador Training and Comprehensive Team; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 18/05/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AFFIRMED BY FITCH; OUTLOOK STABLE; 07/05/2018 – Sands China Team Member Wins Las Vegas Sands’ Global Citizenship Award; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q EPS $1.84; 29/05/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold LVS shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scholtz & Company Llc accumulated 1.74% or 42,830 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Lc reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). 13,780 are owned by Tudor Invest Corp Et Al. Manufacturers Life Insur Communication The reported 0% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Torray Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.22% stake. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has invested 0.04% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Grimes And has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Brighton Jones Ltd Company reported 3,359 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Grp Inc One Trading Limited Partnership accumulated 54,866 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Summit Grp Inc Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 14,100 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Cwm Ltd Liability owns 0.06% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 46,485 shares. Burke And Herbert Bancorp And Tru has 9,311 shares.

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 145,886 shares to 378,049 shares, valued at $20.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Empresa Dist Y Comercial Nor (NYSE:EDN) by 110,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 327,364 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08 billion and $14.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 370,163 shares to 380,163 shares, valued at $41.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 59,771 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,753 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Value Line Divid In (FVD).

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.04M for 19.53 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toth Fin Advisory invested 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cornerstone Advsrs invested in 1,629 shares. D E Shaw And Co reported 5.55 million shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 781 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 226,969 are held by Meyer Handelman. Tradition Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.79% or 67,121 shares. Matrix Asset Advisors New York stated it has 2.26% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Smithfield Trust reported 0.07% stake. Winslow Asset stated it has 103,722 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Saybrook Capital Nc invested in 0.13% or 7,075 shares. Evanson Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 13,453 shares. Thomas Story And Son Ltd Liability Com reported 1.27% stake. Moreover, Halsey Associates Ct has 0.13% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Triangle Secs Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.24% or 10,427 shares.

