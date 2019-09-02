Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position; Textron (TXT) Shorts Decreased By 3.57%

Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) had a decrease of 3.57% in short interest. TXT’s SI was 5.02M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 3.57% from 5.21M shares previously. With 1.49M avg volume, 3 days are for Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT)’s short sellers to cover TXT’s short positions. The SI to Textron Inc’s float is 2.15%. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $45. About 1.42 million shares traded. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has declined 26.02% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TXT News: 20/03/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies w/@mattspetalnick $KTOS $TXT $BA $LMT; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON 1Q DELIVERIES: 36 JETS VS 35 1Q17; 29 TURBOPROPS VS 20; 25/04/2018 – Textron Declares Quarterly Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Textron Still Sees $700M-$800M 2018 Manufacturing Cash Flow From Cont Ops Before Pension Contributions; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Acquire Tools and Test Equipment Business from Textron to Create Leading Portfolio for the Pro; 27/04/2018 – U.S. State Dept approves possible sale to Bahrain of attack helicopters; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON 1Q EPS CONT OPS 72C; 18/04/2018 – Textron Plans 2018 Pension Contributions of About $55M; 11/03/2018 – Federal Register: Petition for Exemption; Summary of Petition Received; Textron Aviation Inc; 07/03/2018 CPI AEROSTRUCTURES INC – CONTRACT AMENDMENT EXTENDS PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE BY ONE YEAR

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 51.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp acquired 113,356 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp holds 332,340 shares with $60.64 million value, up from 218,984 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $436.05B valuation. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.03. About 10.30M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 17/04/2018 – ADDING, REPLACING ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYS UK-BASED; 11/05/2018 – MEDIA-Jack Ma’s Ant Snags Carlyle, CPPIB for $10 Billion Funding – Bloomberg; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S JOE TSAI CONCLUDES SPEAKING; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors, Alibaba’s AliOS Enter Partnership for New In-Vehicle Experiences; 09/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-China joins HK-US battle for Chinese tech listings; 19/03/2018 – Last year, Alibaba upped its stake in the Singapore-based firm from 51 percent to 83 percent; 30/04/2018 – TRADE WAR CONSEQUENCES ‘WILL BE QUITE SEVERE,’ SAYS BABA’S TSAI; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Alibaba at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – BABA: It’s said that police are investigating bribery of #Alibaba staff. Some are taking bribes via #btc #eth; 19/03/2018 – Lazada Gets Another $2 Billion From Alibaba, Appoints New CEO

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) stake by 20,880 shares to 115,869 valued at $30.82 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (NYSEMKT:CQP) stake by 92,840 shares and now owns 152,628 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reduced too.

Among 11 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding has $285 highest and $195 lowest target. $224.27’s average target is 28.13% above currents $175.03 stock price. Alibaba Group Holding had 17 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, March 29 by Robert W. Baird. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $24500 target in Friday, August 16 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Morgan Stanley. Raymond James maintained the shares of BABA in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Strong Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, May 20 by Barclays Capital. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Tuesday, May 7. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $24000 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by UBS. Macquarie Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Thursday, May 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold Textron Inc. shares while 141 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 189.86 million shares or 1.63% less from 193.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 960,000 shares. Blue has 8,610 shares. First Lp has 281,920 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Parametric Port Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Zacks Invest Management reported 0.09% stake. Jpmorgan Chase And Co accumulated 533,663 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa reported 5,705 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Westpac Banking Corp invested in 15,719 shares. 83,516 were reported by Inc. Bokf Na reported 3,964 shares. Ls Advisors Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 142,426 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 3.55 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 46,769 were accumulated by Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Guardian Life Insur Company Of America accumulated 677 shares.

Textron Inc. operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.99 billion. It operates through five divisions: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance. It has a 8.97 P/E ratio. The Textron Aviation segment makes and sells business jets, turboprop aircraft, piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

