Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Has Decreased Facebook (FB) Holding by $5.72 Million as Valuation Rose; Silver Point Capital LP Lowered Its Position in Pg&E (PCG) by $6.31 Million as Stock Price Declined

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 17.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 29,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 144,703 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.93 million, down from 174,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $534.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $187.27. About 3.11 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS STILL UNWARE IF CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA HAS DATA; 06/04/2018 – Facebook suspends data firm linked to UK’s Vote Leave campaign; 29/03/2018 – FB: Facebook was informed privacy breach app might sell user data; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce announces $2.2 bln French investment as Macron meets Trump; 21/05/2018 – METLIFE, JOHN BUCK & GOLUB REPORT FACEBOOK LEASE OF PARK TOWER; 05/03/2018 – Facebook survey asks users if they condone pedophilia; 11/04/2018 – Former Facebook exec says regulation would be good for Facebook, bad for competition; 24/04/2018 – Sohn Conference Sees Gundlach Wanting to Short Facebook (Video); 06/04/2018 – Bannasch’s $1.4 Billion Hedge Fund Looks Past Media Facebook Hit; 15/05/2018 – Facebook is eyeing all of San Francisco’s Park Tower high-rise. Via @CurbedSF:

Silver Point Capital Lp decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp sold 286,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 13.18 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $301.98 million, down from 13.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.61B market cap company. The stock increased 4.95% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $10.6. About 8.65M shares traded or 8.82% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 12/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/12/2018 05:28 PM; 02/05/2018 – PG&E WILDFIRE REPORT MAY BE OUT THIS SUMMER: CALIF. REGULATOR; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s: Rating Downgrade Recognizes Final Causes of California Wildfires Have yet to Be Determined, Potentially Exposing PCG to Liabilities; 14/03/2018 – InsideSources: California Utility Company PG&E Faces Potentially Deadly Wildfire Liability; 26/04/2018 – PUC PENALIZES PG&E $97.5M FOR BREAKING EX-PARTE RULES; 16/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-PG&E CA Diablo Canyon 1 reactor remains at 50 pct power (April 13); 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/29/2018 01:05 AM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N – RESPONSE TO RELEASE OF INFORMATION BY CAL FIRE REGARDING SOME OF OCTOBER 2017 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/03/2018 12:54 PM; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/25/2018 12:43 PM

Silver Point Capital Lp, which manages about $10.65 billion and $804.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Studio City Intl Hldgs Ltd by 131,560 shares to 10.57 million shares, valued at $209.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 16.81% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.13 per share. PCG’s profit will be $497.49 million for 2.82 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by PG&E Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 1,517 shares. Bluefin Trading, a New York-based fund reported 44,696 shares. Amalgamated National Bank owns 68,947 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Verition Fund Management Limited Co has invested 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Columbus Hill Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 6.98M shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership reported 838,338 shares stake. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0.02% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). The Florida-based Raymond James Services has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). California Employees Retirement System holds 794,051 shares. Reilly Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). The Georgia-based Earnest Prns Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Gradient Invs Ltd has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Texas Yale Capital holds 10,637 shares. York Cap Management Glob Limited Liability Corp holds 3.61 million shares or 3.36% of its portfolio. Amp Invsts Ltd has 0.04% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PG&E seeks $14B-plus in equity for restructuring plan – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Zscaler, Palo Alto Networks, and PG&E Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PG&E to stay in charge of Chapter 11 exit plan, judge rules – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley Sees Tactical Trade in PG&E Corporation (PCG) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Playing With Fire Looking At Pacific Gas & Electric – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: FB, AAPL, IBM – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Facebook Stock Likely to Get Boost From FBâ€™s Imitation of SNAP – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Privacy Issues Wonâ€™t Be Enough to Keep Facebookâ€™s Stock From Rising – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “CryptoCorner: Libra (Nasdaq: $FB) Not Listing Yuan in Basket of Currencies, Bakkt Warehouse Compared to ATMs by COO, Gemini Debuts Custody Platform and Nasdaq Launches Decentralized Finance Index – InvestorIdeas.com” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Dating Yet Another Positive Catalyst – Live Trading News” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.13 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call) (XLK) by 86,000 shares to 236,000 shares, valued at $18.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 58,021 shares in the quarter, for a total of 863,623 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).