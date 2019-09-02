Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Has Cut Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) Position By $3.81 Million; Tandy Leather Factory (TLF) Sentiment Is 1.14

Tandy Leather Factory Inc (TLF) investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.01, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 8 active investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 7 sold and reduced stock positions in Tandy Leather Factory Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 4.60 million shares, down from 4.74 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Tandy Leather Factory Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 6 Increased: 4 New Position: 4.

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (CQP) stake by 37.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 92,840 shares as Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (CQP)’s stock rose 1.17%. The Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp holds 152,628 shares with $6.40 million value, down from 245,468 last quarter. Cheniere Energy Partners Lp now has $20.76 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $43.83. About 330,194 shares traded or 56.13% up from the average. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEMKT:CQP) has risen 20.84% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.84% the S&P500. Some Historical CQP News: 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED DEAL CONSIDERATION REPRESENTS A VALUE OF $28.24 PER COMMON SHARE OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners 1Q Net $335M; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.20-EPS $2.30; 23/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 23 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE PARTNERS BOOSTS 2018 DISTRIBUTION PER UNIT VIEW; 20/04/2018 – CHENIERE TO ARRANGE UP TO $6.4B OF CREDIT LINES; 27/04/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS DECLARES BOOST IN QTRLY DISTRIBUTIONS; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY REVENUES $1,593 MLN VS $891 MLN; 24/04/2018 – CQP, LNG: Cheniere settles with US safety regulators over LNG storage tanks mishap at Sabine Pass export terminal; Two tanks are expected to be allowed back into service eventually, following repairs, corrective actions, other modifications – ! $CQP $LNG; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal in weeks

Analysts await Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.58 EPS, down 3.33% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.6 per share. CQP’s profit will be $274.66 million for 18.89 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.82% EPS growth.

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) stake by 14,778 shares to 127,569 valued at $15.12M in 2019Q1. It also upped Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 137,000 shares and now owns 143,500 shares. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was raised too.

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. operates as a retailer and wholesale distributor of a range of leather and related products. The company has market cap of $40.65 million. It operates through three divisions: Wholesale Leathercraft, Retail Leathercraft, and International Leathercraft. It has a 27.08 P/E ratio. The firm offers leather, leatherworking tools, buckles and adornments for belts, leather dyes and finishes, and saddle and tack hardware.

Bandera Partners Llc holds 10.62% of its portfolio in Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. for 2.86 million shares. Beddow Capital Management Inc owns 517,833 shares or 1.71% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ancora Advisors Llc has 0.04% invested in the company for 141,386 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Blackrock Inc., a New York-based fund reported 22,188 shares.

