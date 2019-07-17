Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Has Boosted Visa (V) Holding by $2.50 Million; Stock Price Rose; Shaker Investments Position in Abiomed (ABMD) Trimmed by $1.01 Million

Shaker Investments Llc decreased its stake in Abiomed Inc (ABMD) by 23.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc sold 3,547 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,545 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30 million, down from 15,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Abiomed Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.84% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $260.96. About 87,460 shares traded. Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has declined 30.88% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ABMD News: 03/05/2018 – Abiomed 4Q Rev $174.4M; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed Sees FY19 Rev $740M-$770M; 03/04/2018 – OPSENS’ TECHNOLOGY GRANTED FDA APPROVAL IN ABIOMED’S IMPELLA CARDIAC PUMP®; 30/03/2018 – Watts Water CFO To Leave For ‘new Opportunity’ At Abiomed — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED INC ABMD.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $740 MLN TO $770 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Abiomed Receives FDA Approval for lmpella CP® with SmartAssist™ and Optical Sensor; 23/04/2018 – DJ ABIOMED Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABMD); 03/04/2018 – Opsens Technology Receives FDA Approval in Abiomed’s Impella Cardiac Pump; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED 4Q REV. $174.4M, EST. $164.4M; 30/03/2018 – ABIOMED INC – TODD A. TRAPP WILL BE APPOINTED AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 16,002 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 282,544 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.13 million, up from 266,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $404.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $179.43. About 1.03M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Analysts await Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 37.18% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.78 per share. ABMD’s profit will be $48.45 million for 60.97 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Abiomed, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.