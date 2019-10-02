Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Has Boosted Position in Tyson Foods (TSN) by $4.64 Million; Beck Mack & Oliver Has Boosted Its Stake in Enstar Group LTD (ESGR) by $1.96 Million

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc increased its stake in Enstar Group Ltd (ESGR) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc bought 11,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 733,417 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $127.82 million, up from 722,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Enstar Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $186.49. About 28,561 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500.

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 7.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 58,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 863,623 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.73M, up from 805,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $83.32. About 2.36M shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods 2Q Net $315M; 02/04/2018 – Tyson Foods Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 17 Months; 15/05/2018 – Tyson Acquisition Includes Four Rendering Plants in Georgia and Alabama, 13 Blending Facilities in Southeastern and Midwes; 09/05/2018 – Cargill, Tyson Are Said to Be Interested in Keystone Foods; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods 2Q EPS 85c; 03/04/2018 – TYSON FOODS – CO EXPECTS TO WORK WITH AT LEAST ONE THIRD-PARTY ORGANIZATION ON A PROGRAM TO ENCOURAGE CORN FARMERS TO REDUCE FERTILIZER USE & SOIL LOSS; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – EXPECT INDUSTRY HOG SUPPLIES TO INCREASE ABOUT 2-3% IN FISCAL 2018 AS COMPARED TO FISCAL 2017; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s: Smaller US pork operators will bear the brunt of potential Chinese pork tariffs; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS EXPLORES SALE OF PIZZA CRUST UNIT

More notable recent Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why Tyson Foods Gained 17% in August – The Motley Fool” on September 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A McDonald’s Analyst On The Chain’s Meatless Prospects – Benzinga” published on September 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “After Hours: Activist Investor Reveals Stake in Box, Tyson Cuts EPS Forecast – The Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Techs Helps S&P Bounce Back From Slump – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tyson Foods to Webcast Investor Day NYSE:TSN – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold TSN shares while 219 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.05 million shares or 0.21% less from 245.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 47,650 shares. Foundry Ltd Limited Liability Company has 254,286 shares. Smithfield Trust Company invested in 156 shares. Proshare Advisors Lc has 40,079 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 69,434 are held by Bb&T. Clark Capital Grp Incorporated holds 368,425 shares. 230 are held by Sandy Spring Bank. Pnc Fincl Gp owns 136,956 shares. Zebra Cap Management Ltd accumulated 4,595 shares. Waratah Capital Advsr Limited holds 14,882 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 38,098 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.25% or 326,935 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Virtu Lc holds 0.02% or 3,338 shares. Icon Advisers Inc reported 5,900 shares.

More notable recent Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Enstar to Acquire Full Ownership of KaylaRe – GlobeNewswire” on February 05, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enstar Group Limited: This 7.00% Fixed-To-Floating Preferred Stock Has Begun Trading On The Nasdaq – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Undervalued Preferred Stocks, 9% Return In 4 Months, And Excellent Long-Term Investment By Enstar – Seeking Alpha” on January 24, 2019. More interesting news about Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Enstar and Maiden Agree to New ADC Structure for AmTrust Quota Share Business – GlobeNewswire” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Maiden Holdings, Ltd. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 7 investors sold ESGR shares while 36 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 12.66 million shares or 0.77% less from 12.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Partners Inc owns 983 shares. Zeke Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 1,363 shares stake. Serv Automobile Association has 0% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Amalgamated National Bank holds 0.01% or 1,773 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Limited Com reported 9,686 shares. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of has 1,500 shares. State Bank Of Mellon, New York-based fund reported 51,996 shares. Whittier Company Of Nevada reported 11 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 2,309 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Daiwa Gp Inc owns 36,483 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0% or 7,160 shares. Denali Ltd Co holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 4,900 shares. Advisory Rech has 0.55% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 161,062 shares. Fmr Lc owns 904,636 shares. Bessemer Grp Incorporated reported 0.01% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR).

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $2.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips Com (NYSE:COP) by 5,158 shares to 83,240 shares, valued at $5.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Armstrong World Inds I Com (NYSE:AWI) by 23,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 678,547 shares, and cut its stake in Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR).