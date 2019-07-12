Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $20.63 Million as Valuation Rose; Carroll Financial Associates Cut Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake by $654,783 as Stock Rose

Carroll Financial Associates Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 9.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc sold 6,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,727 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.15M, down from 67,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $369.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $114.1. About 11.13M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/05/2018 – EU FOOD/ HPC : JP MORGAN SAYS PREFER L’ORÉAL, ESSITY, RECKITT AND NESTLE; 07/05/2018 – JPMORGAN APAC VICE CHAIRMAN JING ULRICH SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG TV; 25/04/2018 – VENDIS CAPITAL SAID TO HAVE HIRED JPMORGAN FOR INULA SALE; 14/05/2018 – FORMER JPMORGAN CHINA CEO DAVID LI NAMED SENIOR CHINA OFFICER; 21/05/2018 – Extraction Oil Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC Nl.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $23; 11/05/2018 – PETROBRAS SAYS IT PAID $300M TO BANCO SAFRA, $600M TO JPMORGAN; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.28 PCT IN FEBRUARY VS 2.40 PCT IN JANUARY – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Presentation by Randall Stephenson at J.P. Morgan Conference on May 15

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 51.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 113,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 332,340 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.64M, up from 218,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $429.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $166.55. About 14.48M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK BOOSTED INTC, BABA, GOOG, LOW, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL SAYS IT WILL WORK WITH CHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK TO HELP IT DEVELOP AREAS SUCH AS PRIVATE AND HYBRID CLOUD PLATFORMS, INTERNET FINANCE AND Al-DRIVEN APPLICATIONS; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba Group: Will Inject a Further $2 Billion Into Southeast Asian Online Shopping Company Lazada; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S JOE TSAI SPEAKS ON BTV; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS HEMA TOTAL STORES REACH 37 IN CHINA; 12/03/2018 – IKang Announces Receipt of Acquisition Proposal From Yunfeng Cap and Alibaba; 02/04/2018 – Hungry tech giant Alibaba Group Holding swallows up China’s biggest food delivery app; 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS LED CONSORTIUM TO BUY 10 PCT OF CHINESE COURIER ZTO EXPRESS FOR $1.38 BLN; 06/04/2018 – SoftBank Is Said to Borrow $8 Billion Backed by Alibaba Holding; 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – CERTAIN DEVELOPMENTS WITH RESPECT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED POTENTIAL GOING PRIVATE DEAL PROPOSED BY YUNFENG CAPITAL ON JUNE 6, 2016

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 20,880 shares to 115,869 shares, valued at $30.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 83,786 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 253,403 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrett Asset Lc owns 392,421 shares for 2.67% of their portfolio. Menora Mivtachim Holding accumulated 2.31% or 851,422 shares. White Pine Cap Llc invested 0.44% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). State Street Corporation invested 1.19% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The Indiana-based Donaldson Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 2.54% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Central Bank And Trust Company owns 5,345 shares. 50,556 were accumulated by Lincluden Limited. Beech Hill accumulated 5,860 shares. 9,644 were reported by Proffitt & Goodson. Freestone Capital Ltd reported 23,444 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Fayez Sarofim And invested in 2.26% or 4.23 million shares. Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset owns 0.11% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 3,781 shares. Spectrum Gru reported 43,223 shares. Missouri-based Duncker Streett & Communications has invested 1.29% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Spectrum Asset (Nb Ca) stated it has 0.97% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Carroll Financial Associates Inc, which manages about $1.57B and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9,691 shares to 34,390 shares, valued at $1.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novartis Ag Adr (NYSE:NVS) by 3,551 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,311 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth Etf (MDYG).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.25B for 11.19 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 4 sales for $2.19 million activity. 3,022 shares were sold by Friedman Stacey, worth $317,310. 18,000 shares were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L, worth $2.00 million on Tuesday, April 16. 5,000 shares were bought by CROWN JAMES S, worth $518,950 on Tuesday, February 5. 11,659 shares valued at $1.22 million were sold by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29. Shares for $599,304 were sold by BACON ASHLEY. The insider Beer Lori A sold 13,341 shares worth $1.40M.