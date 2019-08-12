Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Has Boosted Equifax (EFX) Position; Silvercrest Metals Inchares (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV) Sellers Decreased By 0.82% Their Shorts

Silvercrest Metals Inchares (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV) had a decrease of 0.82% in short interest. SILV’s SI was 241,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.82% from 243,100 shares previously. With 69,600 avg volume, 4 days are for Silvercrest Metals Inchares (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV)’s short sellers to cover SILV’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.16. About 243,352 shares traded or 79.29% up from the average. SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV) has risen 102.69% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 102.69% the S&P500.

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased Equifax Inc (EFX) stake by 13.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp acquired 14,778 shares as Equifax Inc (EFX)’s stock rose 11.75%. The Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp holds 127,569 shares with $15.12M value, up from 112,791 last quarter. Equifax Inc now has $16.89 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.40% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $139.71. About 520,215 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 23/05/2018 – Equifax: Nonmortgage Consumer Debt Keeps Rising, Fueled by Student Loan Debt; 29/05/2018 – Equifax Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 12/03/2018 – Six months after the Equifax data breach, consumers are doing little to protect themselves from scammers; 02/05/2018 – Equifax to Meet with Investors in Europe; 10/05/2018 – Verify “Credit lnvisibles” to Drive Predictive Lift; 10/05/2018 – Acxiom attracts complete buyout interest; 14/03/2018 – Former Equifax Executive Charged With Insider Trading; 14/05/2018 – U.S. senators oppose trade group’s lawyer as consumer watchdog; 28/03/2018 – EQUIFAX SAYS BEGOR IS ELIGIBLE FOR AN ANNUAL INCENTIVE BONUS OF 100% OF HIS ANNUAL BASE SALARY; 28/03/2018 – Equifax Picks Private Equity Executive as New C.E.O

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) stake by 68,349 shares to 112,073 valued at $27.63 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 83,786 shares and now owns 253,403 shares. Dowdupont Inc was reduced too.

More notable recent Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Estimating The Fair Value Of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Equifax Earnings: EFX Stock Edges Largely Unmoved as EPS Top Guidance – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Equifax Canada Partners with Skills4Good NYSE:EFX – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “With the Bad News Behind Equifax, EFX Stock Is Becoming a Buy Again – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Equifax Board of Directors declares quarterly dividend – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Equifax (NYSE:EFX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Equifax had 10 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, February 22 by Morgan Stanley. SunTrust maintained Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold EFX shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,791 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc reported 0% stake. Goldman Sachs Gp reported 0.02% stake. 157,326 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Aldebaran has 0.8% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Telemus Ltd Liability Corporation holds 11,672 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Llc holds 6,122 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. The New York-based Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.05% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 5,236 shares. Horizon Invs Llc accumulated 1,837 shares. Guggenheim Ltd holds 0.01% or 9,100 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 1,793 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa has invested 0% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Stifel Financial invested in 16,066 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Republic Invest Management Inc invested in 2,387 shares.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. The company has market cap of $531.96 million. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. It currently has negative earnings. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.