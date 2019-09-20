Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Has Boosted Edison Intl (EIX) Position by $16.37 Million as Share Price Rose; Bath Savings Trust Co Has Cut Its Stake in Celgene (CELG) as Share Value Declined

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its stake in Celgene Corporation (CELG) by 48.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co sold 14,082 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 14,905 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38M, down from 28,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Celgene Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $99.37. About 3.71M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 18/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO SUBMISSION BASED ON SAFETY AND EFFICACY DATA FROM SCLC COHORT OF PHASE 1/2 CHECKMATE -032 TRIAL; 03/05/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Expanded Class Period in Securities Class Action Filed against Celgene Corporation; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 02/04/2018 – CELGENE CORP – SMITH’S PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES WILL BE ASSUMED BY CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER MARK J. ALLES; 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ; 09/04/2018 – cafepharma: Celgene on biotech hunt with Agios, Jounce in crosshairs: FT: After a tough few months for the Big Biotech; 02/04/2018 – Tis the Season for the Reason to Visit Tuolumne County’s Yosemite for Nearly 30 Days of Christmas; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 29/05/2018 – DEADLINE TODAY: The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Celgene Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018 (CELG); 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Edison Intl (EIX) by 36.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 244,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The hedge fund held 912,584 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.52 million, up from 668,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Edison Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $72.74. About 3.35 million shares traded or 18.21% up from the average. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 16/05/2018 – Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues initiation on UmweltBank (UBK); 10/04/2018 – EDISON SEES ELECTRIC CARS PLAYING BIG PART IN REDUCING CARBON; 26/04/2018 – Southern California Edison Declares Dividends; 22/03/2018 – Phillips Edison Announces Top Leasing Producer and Property Manager of the Year for 2017; 15/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mdou Moctar to Record at the Edison Laboratory – Live Online May 2 at 7:00 pm; 23/04/2018 – Diurnal Group at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Edison Today; 28/05/2018 – Interpace Diagnostics Conference Set By Edison for Jun. 4-6; 25/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – So Cal Edison – 03/25/2018 02:44 PM; 16/05/2018 – Pixium Vision Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Edison for May. 23; 07/03/2018 – New Marketplace-Edison Research Poll Finds Americans Still Fear Recession Decade after Financial Crash

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arcadia Corp Mi stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Sun Life Inc reported 570 shares. Thompson Inv Mgmt has invested 1.62% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.11% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Advsrs Asset Mngmt Inc owns 8,743 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2,469 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Evercore Wealth Management Llc accumulated 6,241 shares. Mariner Ltd Com accumulated 34,388 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Gradient Investments Ltd Liability holds 255 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Triangle Secs Wealth Mgmt owns 2,258 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Amica Retiree Medical owns 4,982 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 100,438 shares. Alps Advisors Incorporated holds 0% or 4,471 shares in its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 0% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Shelton Cap accumulated 74,845 shares.

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $503.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 290 shares to 10,102 shares, valued at $10.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3,872 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,968 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Top Stock Reports: Micron, Sinopec, Celgene & More – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Celgene (CELG) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates on Revlimid Sales – Nasdaq” published on April 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in Store for Celgene Corporation (CELG) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Celgene (CELG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Alexion (ALXN) Down 3.2% After Amgen Buys Otezla From Celgene – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83 billion for 9.63 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

More important recent Edison International (NYSE:EIX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UPDATE: Edison International (EIX) PT Raised to $81 at Citi – StreetInsider.com” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Could The Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Have A Place In Your Dividend Stock Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Edison International (NYSE:EIX) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Edison International (EIX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.