Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Has Boosted Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position by $20.63 Million; Stock Declined; Alps Advisors Has Boosted Its Campbell Soup Co (CPB) Position

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 51.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 113,356 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 332,340 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.64M, up from 218,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $458.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $177.78. About 6.76M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 11/03/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent aim for the cloud; 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA-LED INVESTORS TO BUY ABOUT 10% STAKE IN ZTO FOR $1.38B; 29/05/2018 – Investors Led by Alibaba and Cainiao Will Invest $1.38B in ZTO in Exchange for 10% Equity Stake in the Co; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP, ALIBABA TO COOPERATE ON E-COMMERCE SERVICES; 29/05/2018 – ZTO to Hold Conference Call on May 29, 2018 to Discuss Strategic Investment by Alibaba and Cainiao; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ant Financial claims a rise in user numbers to 622 mln – FT; 20/04/2018 – E-commerce titan Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has bought a Chinese microchip maker to further its cloud-based “internet of things” (IoT) business; 13/03/2018 – Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo raises $866 mln led by Alibaba; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB 603881.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO COOPERATE WITH ALIBABA TO BUILD FIVE DATA CENTRE PROJECTS; 06/03/2018 – SAIC TO DEEPEN COOPERATION WITH ALIBABA ON CAR-SHARING PLATFORM

Alps Advisors Inc increased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc bought 43,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The institutional investor held 1.04 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.82M, up from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $44.59. About 2.31M shares traded or 7.28% up from the average. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO. REPORTS CEO TRANSITION PLAN; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Sees FY18 Net Sales Up 10%-11%; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup Co Announces CEO Transition Plan; 22/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CDS Widens 11 Bps; 05/04/2018 – Campbell Soup Names Luca Mignini Chief Operating Officer; 20/05/2018 – Correction to Campbell’s Strategy Comes Under Scrutiny After CEO Departure; 12/03/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO FILES FOR 7-PART NOTES OFFERING, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – CAMPBELL REPORTS STRATEGIC REORGANIZATION; 05/04/2018 – CAMPBELL NAMES LUCA MIGNINI COO; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL: IMPORT TARIFFS WILL WEIGH ON MARGINS IN FISCAL ’19

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Empresa Dist Y Comercial Nor (NYSE:EDN) by 110,920 shares to 327,364 shares, valued at $6.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 68,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,073 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold CPB shares while 113 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 154.36 million shares or 0.72% more from 153.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Secs Limited Company has invested 0.03% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 124 shares in its portfolio. Van Eck Assocs invested in 0.26% or 1.40 million shares. Plante Moran Finance Lc reported 1,233 shares stake. Tdam Usa Incorporated reported 9,779 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 49,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 485,669 were accumulated by Td Asset Management. Hamilton Point Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 1.2% or 70,724 shares in its portfolio. Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd Company reported 636,185 shares or 6.01% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Inc reported 75,893 shares stake. Moreover, American Grp Inc Inc has 0.02% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Catalyst Ltd stated it has 0.09% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Capstone Advsr Ltd Llc reported 6,995 shares stake. Premier Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 15,900 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Haverford Trust Communication holds 0% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) or 6,290 shares.

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32B and $14.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Principal Finl (NYSE:PFG) by 146,841 shares to 772,625 shares, valued at $38.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mills In (NYSE:GIS) by 240,839 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 807,573 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC).