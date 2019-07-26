Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Decreased Servicenow (NOW) Stake by $16.81 Million as Stock Rose; Select Equity Group LP Increased Its Colfax (CFX) Position by $20.06 Billion; Market Valuation Rose

Select Equity Group Lp increased its stake in Colfax Corp (CFX) by 35.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Select Equity Group Lp bought 675,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.22% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.57M shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.21B, up from 1.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Select Equity Group Lp who had been investing in Colfax Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $28.43. About 799,217 shares traded. Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) has declined 17.73% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CFX News: 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Colfax Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFX); 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q EPS 22c; 16/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 26/03/2018 S&PGR Affms Colfax Corp. ‘BB+’ Rtg; Dbt Rtg Affmd; Otlk Stbl; 18/04/2018 – DenverGov.org: Great West Colfax Cleanup to be held on May 19, 2018; 04/05/2018 – COLFAX CORP CFX.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Colfax; 21/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 37.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 68,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 112,073 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.63M, down from 180,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $11.48 during the last trading session, reaching $285.73. About 4.51 million shares traded or 172.97% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 03/05/2018 – Jade Global to Sponsor the Biggest ServiceNow Conference of the Year: Knowledge18; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePl Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q REV. $589.2M, EST. $571.1M; 10/04/2018 – 3CLogic to Showcase its ServiceNow Certified Integration at Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Rev $589.2M; 03/05/2018 – Celonis Process Mining Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE PARLO, IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE THIS MONTH; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q EPS 6c; 25/04/2018 – Infor CloudSuite Field Service Now Available

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold CFX shares while 40 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 106.47 million shares or 16.58% more from 91.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Co holds 683,700 shares. James Invest Research Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Gsa Capital Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) for 37,586 shares. Prudential Fincl accumulated 209,625 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Numerixs Inv Techs Incorporated accumulated 8,400 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) for 35,939 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 5,145 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 82,776 shares. Academy Mngmt Tx holds 3.29% or 478,731 shares. Comerica Savings Bank holds 0.07% or 283,273 shares in its portfolio. Wedge Capital Management L Lp Nc owns 0.45% invested in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) for 1.32M shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Group has invested 0% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Strs Ohio has 1.03M shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Company The accumulated 155,495 shares or 0% of the stock. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 25,000 shares.

Select Equity Group Lp, which manages about $13.68 billion and $14766.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 3,858 shares to 601,225 shares, valued at $272.95B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (NYSE:FMX) by 247 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 286,517 shares, and cut its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (NYSE:MTG).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $32.40 million activity. WADORS PATRICIA L sold $1.53M worth of stock or 6,884 shares. $5.06M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares were sold by LUDDY FREDERIC B. $22.01 million worth of stock was sold by CODD RONALD E F on Friday, February 1. The insider Schneider David sold 7,750 shares worth $1.71 million. The insider Desai Chirantan Jitendra sold 2,031 shares worth $468,369.