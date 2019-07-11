Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Decreased By $2.11 Million Its Empresa Dist Y Comercial Nor (EDN) Position; Pnc Financial Services Group (the (PNC) SI Decreased By 13.65%

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased Empresa Dist Y Comercial Nor (EDN) stake by 25.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 110,920 shares as Empresa Dist Y Comercial Nor (EDN)’s stock declined 35.61%. The Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp holds 327,364 shares with $6.42M value, down from 438,284 last quarter. Empresa Dist Y Comercial Nor now has $905.45M valuation. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $21.25. About 71,792 shares traded. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:EDN) has declined 55.63% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.06% the S&P500. Some Historical EDN News: 11/05/2018 – EDENOR 1Q NET INCOME ARS1.45B; 12/04/2018 – S&P REVISES EMPRESA DISTRIBUIDORA Y COMERCIALIZADORA NORTE S.A. TO RATING ‘B’ FROM ‘B-‘; 09/03/2018 – EDENOR FY NET INCOME ARS691.3M; 06/03/2018 EDENOR EDN.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $42; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Edenor To ‘B’ From ‘B-‘, Otlk Positive

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc (the (NYSE:PNC) had a decrease of 13.65% in short interest. PNC’s SI was 3.09M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 13.65% from 3.57 million shares previously. With 2.09M avg volume, 2 days are for Pnc Financial Services Group Inc (the (NYSE:PNC)’s short sellers to cover PNC’s short positions. The SI to Pnc Financial Services Group Inc (the’s float is 0.69%. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $141.59. About 1.07 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys 1.6% of Fncb Bancorp Inc; 13/04/2018 – Commercial Lending Fuels PNC Profits; 13/04/2018 – PNC Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $1.2 Billion, $2.43 Diluted EPS; 13/04/2018 – CORRECT: PNC SEES 2Q`18 OTHER NONINTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Charge-Offs $113M; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $92M; 21/03/2018 – PNC Changes Prime Rate; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43, EST. $2.43; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Rev $4.11B; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $92M, EST. $133.8M

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) stake by 10,626 shares to 189,246 valued at $44.56M in 2019Q1. It also upped Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) stake by 349,384 shares and now owns 615,384 shares. Sea Ltd was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE:PNC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PNC Financial Services Gr had 7 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. On Friday, January 25 the stock rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold”. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, April 15 report. The stock of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) earned “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, March 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 85,330 are owned by Nomura Asset Mgmt Company Ltd. Berkshire Hathaway Inc holds 0.53% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 8.67M shares. 11,241 are held by Lincoln National Corp. Donaldson Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 206,419 shares or 2.25% of all its holdings. Advisory Alpha Limited Company holds 0% or 7 shares. 506 were accumulated by San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca). Cornercap Inv Counsel stated it has 0.03% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). First Business Financial Svcs owns 3,734 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Company holds 0.28% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 23,550 shares. Axa has 274,754 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited holds 4,888 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Checchi Advisers Ltd has 4,408 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Hallmark Mgmt, a New Jersey-based fund reported 129,841 shares. 4,830 were reported by Daiwa Sb Invs. Aull And Monroe Invest Mngmt Corp invested 0.19% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $3.59 million activity. $3.03M worth of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) was sold by Reilly Robert Q on Thursday, February 7. $624,099 worth of stock was sold by HANNON MICHAEL J on Tuesday, January 22. 500 shares valued at $62,844 were bought by Pfinsgraff Martin on Thursday, February 21.