Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Cut United Rentals (URI) Holding; Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Has Cut Xilinx (XLNX) Stake

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased United Rentals Inc (URI) stake by 24.04% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 89,898 shares as United Rentals Inc (URI)’s stock declined 8.72%. The Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp holds 284,102 shares with $37.68M value, down from 374,000 last quarter. United Rentals Inc now has $10.16 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $128. About 1.48M shares traded or 9.92% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q EPS $2.15; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Net $183M; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Rev $1.73B; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED SHORT BETS ON UNITED RENTALS, HEXAGON: RTRS; 12/04/2018 – Cramer argues that United Rentals, a largely domestic construction equipment company, has better end markets and lower investment risk than Caterpillar; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS: 1Q 2018 RESULTS, NEW $1.25B SHR REPURCHASE; 08/03/2018 – Matthew Flannery Appointed President of United Rentals; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 19/03/2018 – ESPN: Sources: URI’s Hurley top target for UConn, Pitt; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: Coach Hurley set to meet with URI regarding future

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda decreased Xilinx Inc (XLNX) stake by 60.24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda sold 25,000 shares as Xilinx Inc (XLNX)’s stock declined 2.08%. The Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda holds 16,500 shares with $1.95M value, down from 41,500 last quarter. Xilinx Inc now has $26.53B valuation. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $105.03. About 3.61 million shares traded or 17.67% up from the average. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 02/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – China’s ZTE paid over $2.3 bln to U.S. exporters last year, ZTE; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Rev $673M; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q EPS 64C, EST. 65C; 17/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders for Next Generation Radar Systems for Deployment on 4th Generation Fighter Aircraft; 17/03/2018 – Xilinx Technology Enables 5G for Hyper-Connected Urban Society at University of Bristol Smart Internet Lab; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q EPS 64c

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $234.92 million for 28.23 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Xilinx has $145 highest and $115 lowest target. $132’s average target is 25.68% above currents $105.03 stock price. Xilinx had 12 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Friday, March 29 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, August 26 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) on Tuesday, April 2 with “Overweight” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of XLNX in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 22 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 63 investors sold XLNX shares while 234 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 209.45 million shares or 1.17% more from 207.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corp, a New York-based fund reported 3.99 million shares. The California-based Hollencrest Cap Management has invested 0.05% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Destination Wealth Management invested 0.04% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Amp Capital Invsts Ltd has 230,522 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Cypress Asset Management Inc Tx holds 0.98% or 24,285 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 529,118 shares. Stephens Inv Ltd Company holds 0.15% or 68,014 shares. Motco has 0.01% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Castleark Mgmt Limited Company reported 2,785 shares. Assetmark Inc owns 203 shares. First Midwest Retail Bank Division reported 2,188 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Ashmore Wealth Management Lc, a Delaware-based fund reported 229,153 shares. 348,815 were reported by Eagle Asset Mngmt. Community Financial Ser Grp Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 4,000 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 427,942 shares or 0.1% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 62 investors sold URI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 63.72 million shares or 0.01% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability invested 0.02% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Gargoyle Inv Advisor Limited Company stated it has 10,509 shares or 1.55% of all its holdings. Fund Mngmt Sa owns 174,374 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv has invested 0.01% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Lodge Hill Cap Ltd, New York-based fund reported 243,605 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.3% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Whittier Tru invested 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). 15,711 were reported by Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny. Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd has 9,392 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.03% or 95,382 shares. Pointstate Capital Lp holds 0.42% or 152,000 shares in its portfolio. Price Mgmt Inc holds 0.65% or 2,100 shares in its portfolio. Mariner Limited Liability Company owns 3,968 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wilen Invest Corporation invested in 24,870 shares or 2.55% of the stock. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.03% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Among 2 analysts covering United Rentals (NYSE:URI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Rentals has $176 highest and $16000 lowest target. $168’s average target is 31.25% above currents $128 stock price. United Rentals had 6 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 11 by Citigroup. On Monday, April 22 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”.

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 earnings per share, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $455.66M for 5.57 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual earnings per share reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.