Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Cut Its Holding in Cf Inds Hldgs (CF) by $18.92 Million as Stock Price Rose; Kla (KLAC) Shareholder Keating Investment Counselors Decreased Position as Valuation Rose

Keating Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 28.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc sold 9,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The institutional investor held 25,107 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.97 million, down from 34,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $150.75. About 625,078 shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR (NOT ORBOTECH LTD) ANNOUNCED $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR AN EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $3.4 BLN; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR SAYS DEAL PROVIDES THAT UPON TERMINATION UNDER CIRCUMSTANCES ORBOTECH MAY BE REQUIRED TO PAY CO TERMINATION FEE OF $125 MLN – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF KLA-TENCOR, ORBOTECH; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO RAISE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN IN NEW LONG-TERM DEBT FINANCING TO COMPLETE SHARE REPURCHASE; 11/05/2018 – KLA-TENCOR – ON MAY 9, 2018, GERMAN FEDERAL CARTEL OFFICE PROVIDED ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PROPOSED MERGER WITH ORBOTECH – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – ANNOUNCES $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR’S SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS POST CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – NO APPROVAL BY KLA-TENCOR STOCKHOLDERS IS REQUIRED FOR DEAL; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.02 PER SHARE

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) by 30.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 411,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The hedge fund held 939,191 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.87 million, down from 1.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.97B market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $50.25. About 851,065 shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 17/05/2018 – CF VP OF SALES FROST MAKES COMMENTS AT N.Y. CONFERENCE; 30/05/2018 – CF Industries at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CF EXPECTS FAIRLY STABLE DEMAND, SIMILAR VOLUMES VS LAST YEAR; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 10/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/04/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q Net $63M; 17/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS IRAN SANCTIONS COULD HAVE IMPACT ON UREA; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q EPS 27c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold CF shares while 169 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 194.15 million shares or 0.59% less from 195.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0% or 34,475 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Lc has invested 0% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Maverick Cap Limited holds 138,920 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life has 0.03% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Ser Ma has invested 0.05% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). 8,225 were accumulated by Bluestein R H &. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Inc (Ca) holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 375 shares. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 37,587 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc reported 0% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 0.03% or 11,100 shares. Appleton Prns Ma holds 0.08% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 14,615 shares. Cls Invs Limited Liability Company reported 3,638 shares. Aperio Group Lc owns 0.03% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 134,311 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 10,273 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsrs Inc stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

More important recent CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences – StreetInsider.com” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Did CF Industries Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:CF) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Analysts await CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 115.38% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.13 per share. CF’s profit will be $61.13 million for 44.87 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by CF Industries Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -78.13% negative EPS growth.

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 120,000 shares to 373,403 shares, valued at $50.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 148,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 480,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call) (XLK).

Keating Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $186.05 million and $224.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 21,780 shares to 120,418 shares, valued at $6.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 3,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,147 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

More notable recent KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Trimble’s Latest Module to Expand Fleet Management Presence – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “KLAC gains bull on semi equip optimism – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UBS lifts KLA ahead of analyst day – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Might Be Interested In KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.72, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 63 investors sold KLAC shares while 177 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 136.24 million shares or 2.41% less from 139.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stanley holds 12,010 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Moreover, Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has 0.01% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 142,956 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 72,810 shares. The California-based Assetmark Inc has invested 0% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Fmr Ltd Company owns 2.20M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Lmr Prtnrs Llp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 13,173 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Company stated it has 59,816 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Hills Bank & Tru reported 13,971 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Clal Insur Enterprises holds 0.1% or 36,614 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 0.01% or 30,737 shares. Dorsey Wright Associates holds 2,393 shares. Cambridge Rech Advisors owns 16,508 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cullinan Incorporated holds 12,000 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.