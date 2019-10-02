Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Cut Its Cf Inds Hldgs (CF) Holding by $18.92 Million; Share Price Rose; As Adobe (ADBE) Share Price Rose, Holder Family Capital Trust Co Lowered Position by $5.10 Million

Family Capital Trust Co decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 4.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Capital Trust Co sold 17,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 361,118 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $106.40 million, down from 378,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Capital Trust Co who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $6.29 during the last trading session, reaching $266.42. About 1.60M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 03/04/2018 – AMD Fuels Pro Video Powerhouse: Accelerated REDCODE RAW 8K Workflows for Adobe Premiere Pro CC with AMD Radeon Pro SSG Graphics; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 21/05/2018 – Adobe said it’s paying $1.68 billion for Magento Commerce; 02/05/2018 – Skava announces it’s joining the Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 22/03/2018 – Merkle Enhances its Innovation Cloud, Powered by Adobe Experience Cloud; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: MACHINE LEARNING TO HELP CUSTOMERS COMPLY WITH EU’S GDPR; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED INVESTMENTS IN AI, OTHER TECH; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: UNLIKELY TO BUY ANY LARGE CO., WILL GROW ORGANICALLY; 17/05/2018 – Adobe Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) by 30.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 411,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The hedge fund held 939,191 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.87M, down from 1.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $47.93. About 912,400 shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 03/05/2018 – CF EXPECTS FAIRLY STABLE DEMAND, SIMILAR VOLUMES VS LAST YEAR; 10/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Adage Adds Microsemi, Exits CF Industries, Buys More GE: 13F; 27/04/2018 – China’s Fertilizer Shortage Giving Global Producers a Boost; 27/04/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 – CF Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – CF Industries at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold CF shares while 169 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 194.15 million shares or 0.59% less from 195.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust has 0.04% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 15,565 shares. Sun Life stated it has 179 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Company invested in 70,759 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wisconsin-based Mason Street Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 117,903 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank owns 0.05% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 47,801 shares. Columbus Hill Capital Mgmt LP holds 939,191 shares or 4.03% of its portfolio. American Century Cos owns 94,272 shares. Old Second National Bank & Trust Of Aurora has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Andra Ap accumulated 36,700 shares or 0.05% of the stock. The Minnesota-based Jnba Financial Advsr has invested 0.45% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Tudor Et Al owns 133,086 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Macquarie Grp Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 9,200 shares. Gateway Advisers Limited Co, a Ohio-based fund reported 10,313 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp accumulated 2.89M shares.

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 148,500 shares to 480,840 shares, valued at $81.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 120,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 373,403 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

More notable recent CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, Boston Beer, Carvana, HD Supply, Marathon Petroleum, Square, Trade Desk, Whirlpool and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is CF Industries Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:CF) ROE Of 8.1% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Analysts await CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 115.38% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.13 per share. CF’s profit will be $61.13M for 42.79 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by CF Industries Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -78.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 18 were reported by Stevens First Principles Investment Advsrs. Brown Brothers Harriman & owns 4,666 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 3.92 million were reported by Clearbridge Invs Ltd Com. Moneta Inv Limited Liability holds 25,733 shares. Csat Inv Advisory LP holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,154 shares. Fosun International invested 0.08% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). North Star Asset Mngmt holds 2.35% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 102,348 shares. Ballentine Partners Ltd Liability Corporation has 4,605 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Gateway Invest Advisers reported 0.76% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Guinness Asset Management owns 25,000 shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.17% stake. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.4% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Blume Capital Management holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 250 shares. Mar Vista Invest Prns Ltd Liability has 3.58% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 455,488 shares.