Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Cut Its Apple (AAPL) Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Fine Capital Partners LP Lowered Holding in Shutterfly (SFLY) by $6.94 Million as Stock Rose

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 15.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 13,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 76,854 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.60 million, down from 90,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $926.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/04/2018 – EU Probes Apple’s Planned Acquisition of Shazam; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s CFO Says Services Had `Sensational’ Quarter: TOPLive; 13/05/2018 – At Duke’s commencement, Tim Cook promotes Apple’s approach to data privacy in subtle dig at Facebook; 18/05/2018 – Samsung Likely to Avoid $1 Billion Apple Fee (Audio); 05/03/2018 – Apple is reportedly planning to launch a cheaper 13-inch MacBook Air during the second quarter, according to KGI Securities; 04/04/2018 – Apple working on iPhones with touchless control, curved screen – Bbg; 24/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook called for “calm heads” and more open trade amid rising fears of a trade war between the United States and China; 20/03/2018 – Apple grabs two-year lead in 3-D sensing race; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: The #DACA situation is not an immigration issue. It’s a moral issue. …The DACA situation is one that I am personally, as an American, deeply offended by. #RevolutionCHI is live now on @MSNBC; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O CEO TIM COOK TAKES STAGE AT CHICAGO EVENT FOCUSED ON EDUCATION, IPAD

Fine Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) by 22.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp sold 173,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The hedge fund held 588,068 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.90M, down from 761,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Shutterfly Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $50.88. About 261,156 shares traded. Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) has declined 38.82% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC – INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR INCURRENCE BY CO OF INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $825 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference May 8; 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY SEES 2018 ADJ REV. $2.01B TO $2.06B; 30/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Taps AWS to Power Cloud Transformation Initiative; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Moving Infrastructure to AWS; 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY 1Q LOSS/SHR 83C, EST. LOSS/SHR 95C; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC SAYS ENTERED INTO AN INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN AMENDMENT, AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF AUGUST 17, 2017 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY URGES HLDRS BACK COMPANY’S SLATE; 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $2.83 TO $3.28

Analysts await Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-2.30 earnings per share, down 8.49% or $0.18 from last year’s $-2.12 per share. After $-0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Shutterfly, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 900.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold SFLY shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 36.21 million shares or 0.40% more from 36.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 585,173 shares. 12,914 are owned by Citigroup. Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc holds 2,825 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nomura Inc reported 127,136 shares stake. 10,941 are owned by Mason Street. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.04% stake. Art Advsrs Lc invested in 0.33% or 135,415 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Northern Trust Corp holds 444,271 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 21,645 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Citadel Advsrs Limited Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 302,516 shares. Ls Inv Lc reported 1,060 shares stake. Whittier Tru has invested 0% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 1,627 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratford Consulting Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Calamos Advsr Lc stated it has 1.64M shares or 1.95% of all its holdings. Broadview Advsrs Lc reported 4,000 shares. Summit Gp Limited Company stated it has 0.27% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fmr Ltd Llc has invested 2.3% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Vestor Capital Lc invested in 109,778 shares. First Citizens Bancshares And Trust accumulated 128,757 shares. South Texas Money Management reported 0.45% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Accuvest Advisors holds 4,487 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Duncker Streett And Company has invested 2.24% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Selway Asset Mgmt invested 5.56% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Madrona Financial Service has invested 1.14% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Meeder Asset Management holds 2.41% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 160,833 shares. Connecticut-based Night Owl Limited Liability Com has invested 0.13% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Riverpark Capital Limited Liability has 4.29% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.58B for 18.42 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.