Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Cut Holding in Empresa Dist Y Comercial Nor (EDN) by $2.11 Million as Market Value Declined; Tempur Sealy Intl (Call) (TPX) Stock Rose While Dorsal Capital Management Has Cut Position by $28.84 Million

Dorsal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) (TPX) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.84 million, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $76.9. About 747,174 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 24.75% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 2018; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $450M-$500M

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Empresa Dist Y Comercial Nor (EDN) by 25.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 110,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 327,364 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42M, down from 438,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Empresa Dist Y Comercial Nor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $888.83M market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $20.34. About 59,375 shares traded. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:EDN) has declined 55.63% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.06% the S&P500. Some Historical EDN News: 09/03/2018 – EDENOR FY NET INCOME ARS691.3M; 11/05/2018 – EDENOR 1Q NET INCOME ARS1.45B; 12/04/2018 – S&P REVISES EMPRESA DISTRIBUIDORA Y COMERCIALIZADORA NORTE S.A. TO RATING ‘B’ FROM ‘B-‘; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Edenor To ‘B’ From ‘B-‘, Otlk Positive; 06/03/2018 EDENOR EDN.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $42

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 26.92% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.52 per share. TPX’s profit will be $36.12M for 29.13 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 11,652 shares. 39,716 were accumulated by Citigroup. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0.01% or 857,920 shares. Hemenway Com Ltd Liability Corporation reported 7,750 shares. Stifel Fincl holds 20,260 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 8,605 shares. Hrt Finance Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Legal And General Grp Pcl has invested 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp owns 1.04 million shares. Jane Street Group Incorporated Ltd holds 183,491 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt holds 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) or 316,715 shares. Grp One Trading Lp reported 0% stake. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) reported 4,912 shares stake.

More notable recent Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tempur Sealy -4% after results disappoint – Seeking Alpha” on February 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Tempur Sealy-Mattress Firm Reunion? Raymond James Says It’s Increasingly Likely – Benzinga” published on January 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Real Estate Powers Stocks To Near-Record Highs – Seeking Alpha” on April 13, 2019. More interesting news about Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Q1 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 24, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

More notable recent Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:EDN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Interview with Edenor SA’s CFO – Seeking Alpha” on November 03, 2008, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “How To Play Argentina’s Eventual Rebound: What To Expect Now And What To Avoid – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Investing In Argentina + Pampa Energia Stock Analysis (Video + Podcast) – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:EDN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Tidewater Inc. (TDW) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Day Market Update: Microsoft Gains Following Earnings Beat; Zafgen Shares Slide – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 20, 2016.