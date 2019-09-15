Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Boosted Stake in Mastercard (MA) by $7.39 Million as Stock Value Rose; Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Shareholder Spirit Of America Management Has Increased Its Position by $2.10 Million as Stock Price Rose

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 17.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp bought 70,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.48% . The institutional investor held 479,817 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.79 million, up from 409,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $29.16. About 137,550 shares traded. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners Raises Distribution to $0.480 Vs. $0.460; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY REPORTS PROPOSED ELECTION TO CHANGE TAX STATUS; 21/03/2018 – Former Viper Plant to Become New Home of FCA US Car Collection; Company Launches Viper Memorabilia Auction to Benefit United Way; 01/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY SEES FY PRODUCTION 15.5 TO 16.5 MBOE/D; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 21/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $33; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP – BELIEVES THIS ELECTION WILL ALLOW CO TO SIGNIFICANTLY EXPAND INVESTOR BASE, BOTH IN U.S. & INTERNATIONALLY; 21/04/2018 – DJ Viper Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VNOM)

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 14.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 28,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 217,246 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $57.47M, up from 189,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $276.32. About 4.03 million shares traded or 16.81% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard®; 29/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents $6.89 Billion; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Recorded 1Q Charge of $70M Resulting From Settlements With Over 70 Pan-European Claimants; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD- CLARIFY THAT CO IS CURRENTLY ONLY EXPLORING OPPORTUNITY TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO BRING PAYMENT EFFICIENCY TO ITS CUSTOMERS; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE; 19/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Gross Dollar Volume 14%

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mairs & reported 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) has 0.21% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cape Cod Five Cents State Bank holds 0.43% or 11,326 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa accumulated 568,357 shares. Boston Private Wealth Llc owns 16,991 shares. Kames Capital Public Lc stated it has 13,527 shares. Hanson Doremus Mgmt holds 189 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 450 shares. Cullinan owns 4,215 shares. Telemus Capital Ltd has invested 0.88% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Patten & Patten Tn reported 7,130 shares. Artisan Prtn Partnership reported 0.13% stake. Paloma Prtnrs Co holds 28,736 shares. Benin Mgmt holds 1,675 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Washington Tru Comml Bank has 0.43% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Mastercard Foundation sold $6.67M worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Monday, July 29. 1,500 shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon, worth $413,560.