Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Boosted Its Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) as Valuation Rose; Lionstone Capital Management Has Lowered Its Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Holding as Valuation Declined

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 51.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 113,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 332,340 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.64M, up from 218,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $436.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $168.79. About 11.33M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 10/04/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL’S VALUATION SEEN SURGING TO ABOUT $150 BILLION AFTER LATEST FUNDRAISING; 09/04/2018 – SenseTime: Alibaba Group Led Funding Round; 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE-SPECIAL COMMITTEE INFORMED THAT YUNFENG, ALIBABA IN TALKS WITH SOME SHAREHOLDERS ABOUT POTENTIAL SUPPORT FOR YUNFENG/ALIBABA PROPOSAL; 12/03/2018 – OFO RAISES $866M IN FUNDING ROUND LED BY ALIBABA; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Carmaker Seeks More Than $1.6 Billion (Correct); 10/04/2018 – China’s Ant ups fundraising target, valuation could hit $150 bln; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB SAYS THE PROJECTS WILL BE COMPLETED WITHIN 18 MONTHS, SEES TOTAL EXPECTED REVENUE DURING OPERATIONS AT UP TO 8.28 BLN YUAN; 14/05/2018 – Meiji Yasuda Adds Huntington Ingalls, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 28/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd. On Other; 23/04/2018 – Alibaba-backed startup unveils ‘intelligent’ SUV in China

Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc sold 14,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 170,700 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.11 million, down from 185,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $154.95. About 614,067 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 28.14% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 27/04/2018 – Ohio AAP Supports #30MinuteHeroes Campaign and Encourages Ohioans to Perform Small Acts to Help Prevent Child Abuse; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Announces CFO Transition; 29/03/2018 AAP IMPLANTATE – MADE SUBSTANTIAL PROGRESS IN PREPARING HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY FOR AIMED CE AND FDA APPROVAL OF ITS ANTIBACTERIAL SILVER COATING TECHNOLOGY IN RECENT MONTHS; 22/05/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 16, BOARD ABOLISHED STANDING FINANCE COMMITTEE – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS CFO TOM OKRAY LEAVING CO; 29/03/2018 – AAP IMPLANTATE AG AAQG.DE – AIMS TO START HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY IN COURSE OF CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS: CFO TRANSITION; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Gross Profit Margin Up 32 Basis Points; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advance Auto Parts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAP)

Analysts await Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 13.71% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.97 per share. AAP’s profit will be $160.70 million for 17.29 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Advance Auto Parts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.94% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 51 investors sold AAP shares while 151 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 4.87% less from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Lionstone Capital Management Llc, which manages about $414.04 million and $218.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 47,500 shares to 230,224 shares, valued at $11.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

