Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Boosted Its Edison Intl (EIX) Position; Donegal Mutual Insurance Co (DGICB)’s Sentiment Is 0.67

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased Edison Intl (EIX) stake by 36.56% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp acquired 244,300 shares as Edison Intl (EIX)’s stock rose 23.64%. The Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp holds 912,584 shares with $61.52 million value, up from 668,284 last quarter. Edison Intl now has $27.26B valuation. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $75.59. About 1.62 million shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Edison – 04/15/2018 04:44 PM; 10/05/2018 – Potomac Edison’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway; 18/05/2018 – Edison International Gets $1.5B Revolving Credit Facility, Replacing a $1.25B Facility; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES OHIO EDISON CO. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 16/04/2018 – GridBright Helps Con Edison Reduce Subway Delays Caused by Power Outages; 21/05/2018 – Edison issues outlook on Palace Capital (PCA); 17/05/2018 – Edison International at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southern Cal Edison – 03/26/2018 04:42 PM; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Wins Gold Edison Award; 23/05/2018 – PPHE Hotel Group Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Edison for May. 31

Donegal Mutual Insurance Co (DGICB) investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.33, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 2 investment professionals increased and opened new stock positions, while 3 sold and reduced their stakes in Donegal Mutual Insurance Co. The investment professionals in our database reported: 464,696 shares, up from 449,577 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Donegal Mutual Insurance Co in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 1 Increased: 1 New Position: 1.

It closed at $13.67 lastly. It is down 12.91% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.91% the S&P500.

Minerva Advisors Llc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Donegal Group Inc. for 25,806 shares. Logan Capital Management Inc owns 135,185 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 2 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0% in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,510 shares.

More notable recent Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Donegal Group Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Webcast – StreetInsider.com” on September 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Donegal Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend Nasdaq:DGICA – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Donegal Group Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Webcast – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Donegal Group Inc. Announces Second Quarter and First Half 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Donegal Group Inc. Announces Completion of Sale of Donegal Financial Services Corporation – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 08, 2019.

Donegal Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. The company has market cap of $443.11 million. It operates through four divisions: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC. It has a 27.78 P/E ratio. The firm offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles.

More notable recent Edison International (NYSE:EIX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 28% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on October 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Have A Place In Your Dividend Stock Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What’s Going On With PG&E’s Power Shut-Offs? – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Edison International (NYSE:EIX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “$1.2 Million Edison Scholars Program 2020 Application Period Begins – Business Wire” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could The Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Edison Intl has $8700 highest and $6500 lowest target. $77.17’s average target is 2.09% above currents $75.59 stock price. Edison Intl had 14 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, August 16 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, May 14. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 4 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, September 20. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 25. Mizuho maintained the shares of EIX in report on Wednesday, October 2 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, April 15. UBS upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 4 report. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, May 29 by Wells Fargo.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold EIX shares while 167 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 268.68 million shares or 2.04% more from 263.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ohio-based Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.04% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Texas Permanent School Fund has 62,833 shares. Bessemer Group reported 0% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Moody Bank & Trust Division has 0.09% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 10,676 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca), California-based fund reported 112 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts Inc owns 0% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 12,505 shares. Suntrust Banks has invested 0% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Gabelli Funds Lc invested in 0.3% or 695,000 shares. 75,135 are owned by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Incorporated. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Cna Fincl Corp owns 36,162 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Com owns 0% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 25,415 shares. Glenmede Tru Com Na stated it has 12,502 shares. New York-based Moore Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.1% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX).