Columbus Circle Investors Upped Position in Harsco (HSC) as Valuation Rose; As Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Stock Declined, Harber Asset Management Has Raised Position by $4.73 Million

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 57.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 61,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The hedge fund held 167,779 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.96 million, up from 106,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $79.29. About 653,249 shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Net $276M; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Rev $875M-$900M; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Adj EPS $1.64; 01/05/2018 – Skyworks Solutions climbed 3 percent in after-hours trading, following gains of 4.77 percent during Tuesday’s session; 14/03/2018 Skyworks et al. to Benefit as IoT Becomes ‘IoX,’ Says Macquarie — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – Skyworks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Skyworks Solutions, Warrior Met Coal, ORBCOMM, SiteOne Landscape Supply, HRG Group; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q EPS $1.50; 16/03/2018 – Skyworks Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – JOHN CHEVEDDEN URGES SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST RATIFICATION OF SPECIAL MEETING PROVISIONS PROPOSAL ‘DO-NOTHING MANAGEMENT PROPOSAL’

Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Harsco Corp (HSC) by 30.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors bought 80,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The hedge fund held 349,147 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.58M, up from 268,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Harsco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $19.54. About 253,250 shares traded. Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) has declined 4.83% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.83% the S&P500. Some Historical HSC News: 29/05/2018 – HARSCO BUYS ALTEK FOR £45M; 02/05/2018 – HARSCO 1Q EPS CONT OPS 22C, EST. 19C; 02/05/2018 – HARSCO 1Q REV. $408M, EST. $391.0M (2 EST.); 16/03/2018 – Harsco to Participate in Seaport Global Transports & Industrials Conference; 21/05/2018 – HARSCO – AWARDED 4 NEW LOGISTICS & PACKAGING CONTRACTS – WITH ARCELORMITTAL ATLANTIQUE & LORRAINE; 29/05/2018 – Harsco: Altek Acquistion Has Contingent Consideration Subject to Future Fincl Performance of Altek; 21/05/2018 – Harsco Renews and Extends Logistics and Packaging Contract With ArcelorMittal Atlantique & Lorraine (AMAL) in France; 21/04/2018 – DJ Harsco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSC); 02/05/2018 – HARSCO BOOSTS FORECAST; 29/05/2018 – Harsco Acquires Altek for About $60M

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54B and $3.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 12,225 shares to 355,424 shares, valued at $40.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 220,863 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 629,550 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $72,473 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 26 investors sold HSC shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 67.90 million shares or 1.07% more from 67.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 167,182 were accumulated by Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company. Nebraska-based Farmers And Merchants Investments Inc has invested 0% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Jennison Assoc Limited Company reported 35,405 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc reported 695,309 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. 416,756 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Geode Cap Management Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Parkside Bancorporation And Tru invested in 131 shares. Moreover, Fmr Limited has 0% invested in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) for 1.14 million shares. Kennedy Capital Mngmt reported 643,356 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 4,755 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP holds 649,650 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp has 0% invested in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Moreover, Victory Cap Mgmt has 0.12% invested in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) for 2.19 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 55 investors sold SWKS shares while 173 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 134.95 million shares or 0.10% less from 135.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). 13,319 were reported by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Serv Ltd Liability Com. Aperio Group Inc Limited owns 0.03% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 101,332 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 17,909 shares. Strategic Finance stated it has 53,197 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Delta Asset Ltd Company Tn has invested 0% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Etrade Capital Management Lc accumulated 2,903 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pnc Fincl Serv Gru Incorporated holds 0.01% or 114,404 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.22% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Optimum owns 149 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 56,753 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv owns 350 shares. Cibc Ww Markets invested in 50,228 shares. 7.64M were accumulated by State Street. Moreover, Hightower Advsr Llc has 0.01% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 15,826 shares.

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $358.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 126,665 shares to 376,651 shares, valued at $15.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 47,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,517 shares, and cut its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).