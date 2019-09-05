Columbus Circle Investors Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Position as Share Value Rose; As Vocera Communications (VCRA) Stock Price Declined, Redwood Investments Has Boosted Stake by $1.84 Million

Columbus Circle Investors decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors sold 13,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 850,413 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.30M, down from 864,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $140.05. About 22.67M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Build highlights new opportunity for developers, at the edge and in the cloud; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIFE REINSURANCE BUSINESS HAS GROWN SUBSTANTIALLY, PARTICULARLY INTERNATIONALLY; 22/03/2018 – Tech giant Microsoft announces massive purchase of solar power in Virginia; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock adds Microsoft, Aviva executives to board; 25/04/2018 – XIFIN and PriorAuthNow Partner to Help Labs Improve Bottom Lines Through Intelligent Automation of the Prior Authorization and Reimbursement Process; 13/03/2018 – Reputation.com Introduces First Social Media Platform Optimized for Multi-location Brands; 02/04/2018 – Babcock & Wilcox’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Span Ethylene, Coal-Fired and Waste-to-Fuel Facilities; 23/03/2018 – Time: Apple Is About to Release a Cheaper iPad to Take on Microsoft and Google

Redwood Investments Llc increased its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) by 18.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc bought 59,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.28% . The institutional investor held 382,916 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.11M, up from 323,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Vocera Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $724.86 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $23.04. About 433,774 shares traded or 3.94% up from the average. Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has declined 14.32% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VCRA News: 01/05/2018 – Vocera Comms Conference Call Scheduled By Chardan for May. 2; 22/05/2018 – MANAGEMENT HEALTH SOLUTIONS NAMES TODD PLESKO AS CEO; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees FY Loss/Shr 63c-Loss 40c; 10/04/2018 – Vocera Comms at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 08/05/2018 – Vocera Partners With Stanford’s Clinical Excellence Research Center to Explore a New Model of Care for Complex Patients; 08/05/2018 – Vocera Partners With Stanford’s Clinical Excellence Research Center to Explore a New Model of Care for Complex Patients; 07/05/2018 – Major Health Partners Improves Clinical Workflows and Patient Satisfaction with Vocera Solution; 29/05/2018 – Vocera Comms Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.28 TO $0.48; 17/04/2018 – Vocera Board of Directors Elects Brent D. Lang as Chairman

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54B and $3.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 19,078 shares to 163,502 shares, valued at $14.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 288,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 511,258 shares, and has risen its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peak Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 4.4% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 153,056 are held by Adell Harriman And Carpenter. Cambridge Inv Research Advsrs invested 0.82% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Petrus Trust Company Lta invested 1.94% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Canandaigua Financial Bank Tru has 157,221 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Grp Llc owns 28,449 shares. 27,801 are owned by Hamel Associate Incorporated. Mycio Wealth Prtn Ltd Liability holds 0.43% or 44,445 shares in its portfolio. 419,343 are owned by Dana Investment. 5,802 were reported by Vista Cap Partners. Tt Interest holds 1.52% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 122,170 shares. 111,251 were reported by Paragon Cap Limited Liability Com. Capital Guardian Company holds 970,568 shares. Davis holds 0.4% or 5,822 shares. Brinker Capital accumulated 137,878 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold VCRA shares while 33 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 34.13 million shares or 2.41% more from 33.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank Of Ny Mellon invested in 0% or 220,172 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd owns 89,330 shares. Broadview Limited Co has 0.5% invested in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) for 57,625 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank, Michigan-based fund reported 45,307 shares. Voloridge Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 10,311 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 3,926 shares. Etrade Cap Management Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 7,286 shares. Friess Limited Company reported 0.07% stake. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) for 1.11M shares. D E Shaw & Company Inc holds 0% or 47,802 shares in its portfolio. Texas-based Twin Tree Management Lp has invested 0% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Gp One Trading Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 3,005 shares. Raymond James Assoc accumulated 0% or 11,655 shares. 8,200 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc. Brown Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 1.76% of its portfolio in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA).