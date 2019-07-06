Columbus Circle Investors Stake in Mastercard (MA) Has Upped as Share Price Rose; Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Shareholder Bluemountain Capital Management Has Upped Stake by $20.09 Million

Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors bought 13,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 273,349 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.36M, up from 259,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $272.14. About 2.07 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 27/04/2018 – Mastercard Nominates 14 Candidates for Election to Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CARLO ENRICO TO LEAD LATIN AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN REGION; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Gilberto Caldart President, International; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 01/05/2018 – Mastercard Pioneers Remote Biometric Card Enrollment; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open ‘Rock ‘n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q EPS $1.41

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 178.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc bought 170,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 265,874 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.47M, up from 95,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $112.16. About 97,093 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 38.51% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD- PROPOSES SOLUTION TO ALLOW UNIVERSAL PROXY CARD, PLURALITY VOTING TO BE IMPLEMENTED WHILE HOLDING ANNUAL MEETING AT MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES; 07/03/2018 – Starboard Delivers Open Letter to Mellanox Shareholders; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Urges Shareholders to Vote in Favor of Governance Proposals at May Extraordinary General Meeting; 07/03/2018 – Starboard Value Has 10.6% Interest in Mellanox Technologies; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP GROSS MARGINS OF 68.0 PERCENT TO 69.0 PERCENT; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox: Starboard Continues Its Assault in New Letter — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – MELLANOX URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE TO USE UNIVERSAL PROXY CARDS; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q EPS 71c; 07/03/2018 – Starboard: Open to Talks With Mellanox Board, Management for ‘Constructive Solution’; 07/03/2018 – MELLANOX TO HOLD EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MTG OF HOLDERS IN MAY

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $1.67 million activity. The insider Johnson Amal M sold 5,714 shares worth $545,630.

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77 billion and $8.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 24,911 shares to 33,231 shares, valued at $3.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 32,502 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,115 shares, and cut its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 51,139 shares. Alpine Associate Mgmt Inc stated it has 1.19M shares. 473,146 are owned by Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership. Citigroup Incorporated owns 499,749 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Kennedy Management stated it has 30,000 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Colorado-based Arrowmark Colorado Holding Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Bessemer Group invested in 64 shares or 0% of the stock. Usa Financial Portformulas owns 1,832 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. State Street Corporation invested in 0% or 267,620 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 88,500 shares. Comerica National Bank reported 3,140 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase & Co stated it has 202,740 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 16 are owned by Regions Fincl. 590 are held by Toth Advisory. D E Shaw And Com accumulated 0.01% or 37,948 shares.

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54B and $3.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 104,838 shares to 241,036 shares, valued at $39.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) by 56,199 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,902 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.04 million activity.