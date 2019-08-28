Columbus Circle Investors Position in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Raised by $23.26 Million; Altria Group (MO) Shareholder Koshinski Asset Management Has Boosted Its Stake

Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 94.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors bought 223,614 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 459,339 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.79 million, up from 235,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $302.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $120.99. About 2.45M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 16/04/2018 – P&G Announces New Environmental Sustainability Goals Focused on Enabling and Inspiring Positive Impact in the World; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT TO BUY PART OF P.G. SERVICE CO. FOR 195M BAHT; 09/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS PROCTER & GAMBLE IS LEADING INVESTIGATION AT LOUISIANA PLANT ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 14/03/2018 – OBJ LTD OBJ.AX – REGAINS RIGHTS TO SUB-CATEGORIES IN AMENDED AGREEMENT WITH PROCTER & GAMBLE; 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript; 19/04/2018 – P&G – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE EPS GROWTH TO A RANGE OF SIX TO EIGHT PERCENT VERSUS FISCAL 2017 CORE EPS; 24/05/2018 – KALB 5: Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning

Koshinski Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 50.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc bought 9,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 28,006 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 18,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $46.41. About 13.53 million shares traded or 58.09% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deltec Asset Ltd Company has 0.72% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 57,487 shares. Td Asset Mngmt stated it has 1.09M shares. Wesbanco National Bank Inc reported 44,281 shares. Sigma Inv Counselors Incorporated reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Blue Chip Partners Inc reported 171,827 shares. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc reported 0.71% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Ferguson Wellman Mngmt holds 309,234 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 4.59 million shares or 0.34% of the stock. Alpha Windward reported 1,028 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. State Street Corporation reported 0.33% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). The New York-based M&R Cap has invested 0.04% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Noesis Cap Mangement invested 0% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Alesco Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lynch And Associates In invested in 0.7% or 36,790 shares.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $373.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 34,815 shares to 32,876 shares, valued at $907,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global X Fds by 124,301 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,674 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54 billion and $3.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 12,172 shares to 452,649 shares, valued at $38.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intra Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 78,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 387,391 shares, and cut its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Saturna Cap invested 0.15% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Nottingham Advsrs owns 2,535 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, National Asset has 0.47% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 36,289 shares. Corda Invest Mgmt Limited Co owns 384,626 shares for 4.63% of their portfolio. Moreover, Oppenheimer & Company has 0.49% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 175,406 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Co holds 358,976 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Jupiter Asset Limited has 121,311 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc holds 32,310 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone Advsrs Inc has 0.03% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 30,405 are owned by Hudson Valley Investment Inc Adv. Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.6% or 922,641 shares. First Midwest Bancshares Tru Division has invested 0.9% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Welch Cap Ptnrs owns 6,360 shares. 2,000 are owned by Swift Run Cap Management Limited Liability Corp. Avalon Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 1.11M shares stake.