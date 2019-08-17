Columbus Circle Investors Position in Molina Healthcare (MOH) Has Decreased as Share Value Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose While Beach Investment Management Has Boosted Its Stake

Beach Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 18.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc bought 3,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 20,340 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 17,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03 million shares traded or 2.54% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY & MICROSOFT IN STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly planning a new Surface to rival the iPad; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $100; 28/05/2018 – DayMark® Safety Systems Revolutionizes the Food Services Industry With a Digital Distribution Platform for Food Labeling – Powered by Microsoft and Sonata; 27/03/2018 – Microsoft and BankSight Collaborate with Judo Capital to Deliver Innovative Small Business Lending Platform; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android – The Verge; 06/03/2018 – BC Platforms Launches an End-to-end Solution for Precision Medicine Powered by the Microsoft Genomics Service; 25/04/2018 – BancorpSouth Bank Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 07/03/2018 – Microsoft Store to Host The BarberTime Media Network’s Launch in Atlanta and DC Areas!

Columbus Circle Investors decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) by 62.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors sold 220,267 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 131,270 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.64M, down from 351,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Molina Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $136.68. About 515,006 shares traded. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 29.24% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 30/04/2018 – Molina Health 1Q EPS $1.64; 24/05/2018 – Thomas L. Tran Named New Chief Financial Officer of Molina Healthcare as Joseph W. White Announces Retirement; 06/03/2018 – Molina Health: Transactions Won’t Have Material Impact on Company’s Cash Position; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health 1Q Rev $4.65B; 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health 1Q Net $107M; 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Molina Healthcare, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 29, 2018 (MOH); 17/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare to Host Investor Day Meeting; 25/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Molina Healthcare, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 29, 2018 (MOH); 30/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit on Behalf of Molina Healthcare, Inc. Investors

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54 billion and $3.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 35,385 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $109.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 186,971 shares in the quarter, for a total of 283,292 shares, and has risen its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74M and $55.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co. (NYSE:KO) by 14,660 shares to 14,660 shares, valued at $687,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.