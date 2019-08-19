Columbus Circle Investors Position in Inter Parfums (IPAR) Has Lowered as Stock Value Declined; As American Axle & Mfg Holdings (AXL) Market Value Declined, Holder Foundry Partners Cut Its Stake

Columbus Circle Investors decreased its stake in Inter Parfums Inc (IPAR) by 13.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors sold 36,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.67% . The hedge fund held 231,293 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.55M, down from 267,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Inter Parfums Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.12B market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $67.52. About 7,679 shares traded. Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) has risen 17.42% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.42% the S&P500. Some Historical IPAR News: 25/04/2018 – Inter Parfums Raises 2018 View To EPS $1.59; 08/05/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC QTRLY SHR $0.51; 14/03/2018 – INTERPARFUMS SA IPAR.PA – FY NET INCOME EUR 40.0 MLN VS EUR 32.4 MLN YR AGO; 04/04/2018 – INTER PARFUMS, & GRAFF DIAMONDS SIGN AN EXCLUSIVE FRAGRANCE LIC; 13/03/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.14; 25/04/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC – RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – Inter Parfums Backs FY18 Sales $665M; 08/05/2018 – Inter Parfums Backs FY18 EPS $1.59; 27/04/2018 – INTERPARFUMS SA IPAR.PA SAYS TO APPEAL DECISION OF COURT OF JUSTICE OF PARIS (CONSEIL DE PRUD’HOMMES DE PARIS) ABOUT “MORAL HARASSMENT” CASE; 08/05/2018 – INTER PARFUMS SEES FY EPS $1.59, EST. $1.54

Foundry Partners Llc decreased its stake in American Axle & Mfg Holdings (AXL) by 12.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc sold 122,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% . The institutional investor held 851,248 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.18 million, down from 974,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in American Axle & Mfg Holdings for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $818.83 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.28. About 484,461 shares traded. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 28.03% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 24/04/2018 – GM Recognizes AAM for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 08/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC – CONFIRMED AAM’S FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 05/04/2018 – AAM Further Expands in China, Forms Joint Venture with Liuzhou Wuling; 04/05/2018 – American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings 1Q Profit Up 14%; 27/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC – LIUZHOU AAM WILL PRODUCE DRIVELINE TECHNOLOGY FOR SAIC-GM-WULING’S SUV AND MPV MODELS; 29/05/2018 – American Axle loan refinancing expected to be shelved as markets soften; 04/05/2018 – American Axle 1Q EPS 78c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 1.16 in 2018Q4.

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54B and $3.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 48,328 shares to 668,385 shares, valued at $35.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 143,552 shares in the quarter, for a total of 392,243 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $2.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sanmina Sci Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 76,190 shares to 400,379 shares, valued at $11.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Briggs & Stratton Corp Com (NYSE:BGG) by 53,676 shares in the quarter, for a total of 292,228 shares, and has risen its stake in Welltower Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4.