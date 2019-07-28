Columbus Circle Investors Maintains Stake in Mastercard (MA); Career Education (CECO) Shareholder Kenmare Capital Partners Has Lowered Position

Kenmare Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Career Education Corp (CECO) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kenmare Capital Partners Llc sold 43,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,114 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $960,000, down from 101,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kenmare Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Career Education Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $19.44. About 235,349 shares traded. Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) has risen 31.45% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CECO News: 16/04/2018 A&G Realty Partners Launches Healthcare Property Division; 30/04/2018 – OrlandoJobs.com Unveils Hire Day Orlando-The Largest Job Fair, Career Education and Community Resource Day Ever in Central Flor; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Education Realty Trust — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results; 02/05/2018 – Career Education 1Q Rev $148.1M; 17/05/2018 – Career Education 30.9% Owned by Hedge Funds; 02/05/2018 – Career Education 1Q EPS 25c; 24/04/2018 – Career Education Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – The Keystone School to Offer Postsecondary Career Education Program; 23/04/2018 – Arkansas DoH: Career Education & Workforce Development Board; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Educati

Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors bought 13,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 273,349 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.36 million, up from 259,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $282.07. About 2.94M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD – MICHAEL MIEBACH, CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER, WILL LEAD NEWLY-FORMED PRODUCTS AND INNOVATION TEAM; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD- CLARIFY THAT CO IS CURRENTLY ONLY EXPLORING OPPORTUNITY TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO BRING PAYMENT EFFICIENCY TO ITS CUSTOMERS; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with credit cards slightly dampened Mastercard’s quarterly growth, according to its earnings call; 06/03/2018 – Vipera Launches Mobile Payment System in Collaboration With Mastercard; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD XOXB.KL – CO HAS YET TO ENTER INTO ANY FORM OF AGREEMENT WITH MASTERCARD; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–Update; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the ‘New Middle Class’; 15/03/2018 – MASTERCARD FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold CECO shares while 50 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 141.67% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.12 per share. CECO’s profit will be $20.33 million for 16.76 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Career Education Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.44% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings.

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54 billion and $3.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 9,635 shares to 358,156 shares, valued at $88.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Irhythm Technologies Inc by 19,134 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,186 shares, and cut its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE).