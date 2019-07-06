Columbus Circle Investors Lowered Insulet (PODD) Stake By $21.83 Million; Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NUV)’s Sentiment Is 1.03

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NUV) investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.03, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 40 hedge funds started new and increased holdings, while 39 sold and decreased holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 18.85 million shares, up from 18.37 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 26 Increased: 27 New Position: 13.

Columbus Circle Investors decreased Insulet Corp (PODD) stake by 70.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Columbus Circle Investors sold 229,784 shares as Insulet Corp (PODD)’s stock rose 22.52%. The Columbus Circle Investors holds 95,003 shares with $9.03 million value, down from 324,787 last quarter. Insulet Corp now has $7.15B valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $119.85. About 211,546 shares traded. Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) has risen 19.34% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PODD News: 25/04/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities HLS Adds Insulet; 03/05/2018 – Insulet 1Q Rev $123.6M; 03/05/2018 – INSULET 1Q REV. $123.6M, EST. $121.8M; 03/05/2018 – INSULET CORP PODD.O – FOR THE QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30, 2018, THE COMPANY IS INTRODUCING REVENUE GUIDANCE IN THE RANGE OF $130 TO $134 MILLION; 01/05/2018 – INSULET ESTABLISHES TWO SIGNIFICANT COMMERCIAL PARTNERSHIPS TO; 28/03/2018 – INSULET CORP PODD.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $90; 01/05/2018 – INSULET ESTABLISHES PARTNERSHIPS TO SUPPORT EUROPEAN EXPANSION; 04/05/2018 – INSULET CORP PODD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $90; 31/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Insulet, Everi, Ciner Resources LP, Aluminum Corporation of; 03/05/2018 – INSULET SEES 2Q REV. $130M TO $134M, EST. $131.5M

The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.13. About 152,494 shares traded. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NUV) has risen 5.17% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.74% the S&P500.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $2.10 billion. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

More notable recent Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nuveen Municipal Value Fund declares $0.0310 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Form DEF 14A Nuveen Quality Municipal For: Aug 07 – StreetInsider.com” published on June 28, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Nuveen Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions – Business Wire” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The 7 Best High-Yield Investments for Retirement – Investorplace.com” published on January 18, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CEF Income Strategy: When All’s Quiet On The Rate Front – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 19, 2017.

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors holds 3.34% of its portfolio in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. for 561,503 shares. Bar Harbor Trust Services owns 394,001 shares or 2.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tortoise Investment Management Llc has 1.53% invested in the company for 583,355 shares. The California-based Private Wealth Partners Llc has invested 0.77% in the stock. 1607 Capital Partners Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 1.20 million shares.

More notable recent Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Insulet (PODD) Hits 52-Week High on Solid Growth Prospects – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insulet Corporation’s (NASDAQ:PODD) 1.6% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Insulet (PODD) Beats Earnings and Revenue Estimates in Q1 – Nasdaq” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “First Week of May 17th Options Trading For Insulet (PODD) – Nasdaq” published on March 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why the Earnings Surprise Streak Could Continue for Insulet (PODD) – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $937,720 activity. 6,834 shares were sold by Colleran David, worth $551,640.

Among 6 analysts covering Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Insulet Corp had 15 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Northland Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 13 by UBS. The stock of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, February 19. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Hold”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, June 27 by JP Morgan. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of PODD in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating.

Columbus Circle Investors increased Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) stake by 35,385 shares to 1.02M valued at $109.79 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) stake by 288,720 shares and now owns 511,258 shares. Strategic Ed Inc was raised too.