Columbus Circle Investors Lifted Its Stake in Boot Barn Hldgs (BOOT) by $7.21 Million; Envestnet Asset Management Lowered Ppg Inds (PPG) Holding by $2.13 Million

Envestnet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) by 18.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc sold 19,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,605 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.32M, down from 101,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $118.56. About 120,188 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 8.71% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 18/04/2018 – PPG Industries Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries Sees Other Cash Costs of $35M-$40M; 10/05/2018 – PPG: Received a Report Through Its Internal Reporting System Alleging Violations of Acctg Policies and Procedures; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – REMAINS ON TRACK TO REALIZE ANNUALIZED SAVINGS OF $120 MLN BY 2019; 22/05/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. – PPG; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Board to Have Assistance From Outside Counsel in Investigation; 19/04/2018 – PPG CEO MIKE MCGARRY SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries 1Q EPS $1.40; 10/05/2018 – PPG SAYS EMPLOYEES MADE IMPROPER ACCOUNTING ENTRIES; 10/05/2018 – PPG Fires Controller After Finding Improper Accounting Entries

Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (BOOT) by 109.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors bought 248,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.26% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 476,834 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.04M, up from 228,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $905.55 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $31.8. About 216,928 shares traded. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has risen 26.33% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BOOT News: 24/04/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS, BUYS THREE-STORE BOOT CHAIN IN TX; 24/04/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Acquires Three-Store Boot Chain In Texas; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Boot Barn; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY NET SALES INCREASED TO $170.8 MLN, DRIVEN BY A 12.1% INCREASE IN SAME STORE SALES; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Sees FY EPS 92c-EPS $1.02; 13/04/2018 Stormborn Capital Mgmt Buys New 1.2% Position in Boot Barn; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boot Barn Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOOT); 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Boot Barn; 17/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Announces Launch of Public Offering by Selling Stockholders; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN 4Q ADJ EPS 12C, EST. 16C

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wisconsin-based Johnson Financial Incorporated has invested 0.01% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 137,220 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Rech Inc stated it has 1,799 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Reaves W H Inc invested in 5,600 shares. 8,609 were accumulated by Fdx Advisors. Ferguson Wellman Capital Incorporated, a Oregon-based fund reported 15,166 shares. James Research Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). 8,000 are held by Leisure Mngmt. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Inc holds 0.33% or 4,220 shares in its portfolio. 3,557 are owned by S&T Bancshares Pa. Geode Mgmt holds 2.97 million shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 300,847 are held by Pension. Gillespie Robinson Grimm reported 0.24% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Confluence Invest Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 178,842 shares. Gradient Invs reported 0% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

More notable recent PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Michael H. McGarry Elected to U. S. Steel Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “PPG Directors Approve 6 Percent Dividend Increase to 51 Cents Per Share – Business Wire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Earnings season: Here are the 9 S&P 500 companies blaming the trade war for performance or outlook, so far – MarketWatch” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PPG to acquire Dexmet Corporation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, up 11.72% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.45 per share. PPG’s profit will be $382.80M for 18.30 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.43% negative EPS growth.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39B and $72.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 10,513 shares to 43,610 shares, valued at $2.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (ACWI) by 42,374 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.57 million shares, and has risen its stake in Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 21 investors sold BOOT shares while 55 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 29.21 million shares or 2.66% more from 28.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers has 35,889 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 10,570 shares stake. Moreover, Picton Mahoney Asset Management has 0.1% invested in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 232,537 shares. Affinity Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.07% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Blackrock has invested 0% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). State Street reported 0% of its portfolio in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). 7,338 were accumulated by Raymond James Associate. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd accumulated 70,513 shares. Mackenzie Finance stated it has 91,471 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 24,304 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 14,703 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has 1.09M shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Driehaus Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 646,810 shares or 0.71% of the stock. 138,221 are held by Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated.

More notable recent Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Dillard’s Stock Surged 24% on Friday: Investors Should Stay Away – Motley Fool” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “22 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on May 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apparel sector rattled by earnings – Seeking Alpha” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pre-Open Stock Movers 04/05: (BOOT) (TGI) (RIOT) Higher; (SYRS) (AQB) (DLTH) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on April 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54B and $3.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 5,603 shares to 146,260 shares, valued at $20.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc by 10,333 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 238,747 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).