Columbus Circle Investors Lifted By $18.19 Million Its Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) Stake; Aquaventure Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares (WAAS) SI Increased By 14.51%

Aquaventure Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares (NYSE:WAAS) had an increase of 14.51% in short interest. WAAS’s SI was 1.24 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 14.51% from 1.08M shares previously. With 82,200 avg volume, 15 days are for Aquaventure Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares (NYSE:WAAS)’s short sellers to cover WAAS’s short positions. The SI to Aquaventure Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares’s float is 10.28%. The stock increased 2.49% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $17.32. About 514,643 shares traded or 169.43% up from the average. AquaVenture Holdings Limited (NYSE:WAAS) has risen 6.23% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WAAS News: 08/05/2018 – AquaVenture Holdings Backs FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $42M-$47M; 14/05/2018 – Nuveen Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in AquaVenture; 08/05/2018 – AquaVenture Holdings 1Q Rev $32.5M; 09/05/2018 – AquaVenture Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – AquaVenture Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – AquaVenture Holdings 1Q Loss $6.3M; 22/04/2018 – DJ AquaVenture Holdings Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAAS); 08/05/2018 – AQUAVENTURE HOLDINGS- IMPACT OF DEAL WITH ABENGOA WATER TO PURCHASE MAJORITY INTEREST IN DESALINATION PLANT IN ACCRA NOT INCLUDED IN 2018 OUTLOOK; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in AquaVenture; 08/05/2018 – AquaVenture Holdings Limited to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Columbus Circle Investors increased Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) stake by 129.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Columbus Circle Investors acquired 288,720 shares as Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV)’s stock rose 13.09%. The Columbus Circle Investors holds 511,258 shares with $32.49M value, up from 222,538 last quarter. Live Nation Entertainment In now has $15.58B valuation. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $70.8. About 864,029 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 08/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 18, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc; 24/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc; 04/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages; 05/04/2018 – Variety: Live Nation Acquires Wolfson Entertainment, Management Home to Hall & Oates; 12/03/2018 – JAY-Z And Beyoncé Join Forces For OTR II Tour; 07/05/2018 – Phil Collins Not Dead Yet, Live! First Major North American Concert Tour In 12 Years An Evening With Phil Collins – Legendary A; 14/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Full Artist Lineup For Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 09/04/2018 – 311 And The Offspring Announce Co-Headline ‘Never-Ending Summer Tour’ With Special Guests Gym Class Heroes; 02/04/2018 – Live Nation Declines Most in More Than Six Years

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Services Company Ma holds 0% or 183,342 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.02% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag owns 2.72M shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Rbf Cap Ltd Company has 25,100 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Farmers Natl Bank has invested 0% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.17% or 1.06M shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt accumulated 8,358 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 94,679 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.08% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 27,883 shares. Earnest Prns Limited Liability Com reported 86 shares stake. 43,800 are held by 1832 Asset Mngmt L P. Lpl Fincl Ltd Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Mackenzie Fincl Corp owns 118,748 shares. Rmb Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 5,450 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Synovus owns 99 shares.

More notable recent Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors React To Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.’s (NYSE:LYV) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Live Nation Entertainment Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Live Nation Expands Its Global Platform By Acquiring Leading Mexico Promoter OCESA Entertainment – PRNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Live Nation Entertainment had 11 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) earned “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Friday, March 15. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Macquarie Research. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Buy” on Friday, March 22.

Columbus Circle Investors decreased Intra Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) stake by 78,453 shares to 387,391 valued at $4.72M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Worldpay Inc stake by 72,272 shares and now owns 283,035 shares. Aptiv Plc was reduced too.

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, South America, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $489.92 million. It offers point-of-use filtered water systems and related services to approximately 40,000 institutional and commercial customers; and desalination and wastewater treatment solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, and hospitality customers. It currently has negative earnings.