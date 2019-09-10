Columbus Circle Investors Increases Stake in V F (VFC); Cannell Capital Has Upped Holding in I D Systems (IDSY) by $1.84 Million as Stock Value Rose

Cannell Capital Llc increased its stake in I D Systems Inc (IDSY) by 16.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc bought 367,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 2.65 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.73 million, up from 2.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in I D Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.49 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.43. About 12,328 shares traded. I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) has declined 11.29% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IDSY News: 05/04/2018 – Hitachi ID Systems Showcases Password and Identity Management Solutions at the 2018 HDI Annual Conference; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 12/03/2018 – I.D. Systems Introduces New Industrial Truck Telematics Solution Aimed at Small & Medium Sized Manufacturing, Distribution, &; 29/03/2018 – I.D. Systems Announces Industrial Truck Telematics Technician Certification Program: IDSY University; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 18/05/2018 – l.D. Systems Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 07/03/2018 – Hitachi ID Systems is Positioned in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 07/03/2018 Hitachi ID Systems is Positioned in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 21/04/2018 – DJ ID Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDSY); 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Rev $13.4M

Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 13.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors bought 19,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The hedge fund held 163,502 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.21M, up from 144,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.38B market cap company. The stock increased 2.81% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $89.63. About 2.27 million shares traded or 38.48% up from the average. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter Revenue $3.05B, Net $252.8M; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Sell the Nautica(R) Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 23/04/2018 – Vans Opens Public Vote For The Ninth Annual Custom Culture Competition; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 51 PCT FOR 2019; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter EPS Cont Ops 65c, EPS 63c; 19/03/2018 – Monetate Launches Revolutionary Product Recommendation Tool; 14/03/2018 – VF to Enter Wearables Fitness Market; 04/05/2018 – VF TRANSITION PERIOD REV. CONT OPS $3.0B; 19/03/2018 – VF Corporation Enters into Definitive Agreement to Sell the Nautica® Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp to Sell Nautica Brand Business to Authentic Brands

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks has 0.46% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 129,485 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited stated it has 0.03% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Indiana And Investment has invested 0.12% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Eaton Vance Mgmt invested in 0.09% or 458,352 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Limited Co owns 72 shares. Cypress Asset Management Tx has 14,449 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.09% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Bancorporation reported 145,298 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Everence Cap Management reported 4,295 shares stake. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct invested 0.04% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). First Amer Bancorp has invested 0.13% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,474 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Biondo Invest Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 99,210 shares or 2.16% of the stock. Ltd Liability holds 25,765 shares or 1.72% of its portfolio.

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54 billion and $3.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viking Therapeutics Inc by 294,027 shares to 358,777 shares, valued at $3.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) by 56,199 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,902 shares, and cut its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Cannell Capital Llc, which manages about $347.86 million and $411.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heritage Crystal Clean Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 305,247 shares to 186,960 shares, valued at $5.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in North Amern Constr Group Ltd by 380,293 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.65M shares, and cut its stake in Channeladvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM).