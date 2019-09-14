Columbus Circle Investors Increases Stake in Twitter (TWTR); First American Bank Stake in Apple (AAPL) Has Decreased as Share Value Rose

First American Bank decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 1.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank sold 1,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 185,548 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.72M, down from 187,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 37.38 million shares traded or 42.39% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/04/2018 – Journal Sentinel: EXCLUSIVE: Apple Vacations and other travel companies didn’t warn tourists after others reported; 10/05/2018 – Cramer: Facebook, Amazon and Apple’s quarters kickstarted this market rally; 05/03/2018 HoustonChronicle: Apple to turn up audio ambition with high-end headphones; 12/03/2018 – APPLE SERVICES HEAD EDDY CUE SPEAKS AT SOUTH BY SOUTHWEST EVENT; 21/03/2018 – Jimmy Iovine’s Planned Exit Raises Leadership Questions for Apple Music; 24/04/2018 – GBH’s Ives Sees Uphill Battle for Apple Going Into Earnings (Video); 09/03/2018 – NEW VERSION OF MEDALS OF WAR FEATURED BY APPLE; 08/03/2018 – Apple’s CEO is the ‘Donald Trump of the music industry,’ says rocker Axl Rose; 30/04/2018 – Cirrus Logic: A Relief Rally for This Apple Supplier? — Barron’s Blog; 26/05/2018 – Times of India: Apple’s new update may allow users to use their iPhones as hotel keys, transit passes and more

Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 6.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors bought 88,433 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.33M, up from 1.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $42.63. About 7.49 million shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – ‘Mini-Trumps’ battle it out in primary season kick off; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – School shooter game provokes outrage in Florida; 03/05/2018 – TWITTER HAS DISCLOSED PASSWORD STORAGE GLITCH TO REGULATORS; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump: China trade deal ‘too hard to get done’; 28/03/2018 – Facebook tweaks privacy tools to ease discontent over data leak; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, GOOG, TWTR and 1 more: British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron announced a joint campaign that proposes putting legal liability and possible fines on companies for failing to control the presence of jihadist content on their platforms. v; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Pompeo returns from N. Korea with U.S. detainees; 21/03/2018 – TWITTER’S CHIEF INFORMATION SECURITY OFFICER MICHAEL COATES IS LEAVING COMPANY- THE VERGE, CITING; 12/04/2018 – Uganda plans tax on social media use from July, rights activists cry foul; 20/03/2018 – South River Technologies’ File Transfer Client First to Feature Advanced Endpoint Protection

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54 billion and $3.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 7,906 shares to 161,146 shares, valued at $19.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 4,731 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,013 shares, and cut its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 533.09 million shares or 2.78% more from 518.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Manhattan invested 0% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.03% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Archford Strategies Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Keybank Association Oh reported 18,230 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 7.10M shares. Regal Inv Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) or 7,410 shares. Ftb Incorporated, Tennessee-based fund reported 6,970 shares. Polar Asset Prtnrs invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Aristotle Ltd Liability Co holds 10.22M shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Co holds 0.04% or 17,337 shares in its portfolio. Enterprise Financial Corp has invested 0% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.08% or 1.24M shares. Columbus Circle Investors holds 1.50M shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca, a California-based fund reported 43,688 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.05% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 14,059 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ims Capital, a Oregon-based fund reported 15,362 shares. Mcrae Capital Inc has 1.19% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Boltwood Cap Management holds 2.1% or 16,656 shares. Basswood Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.19% or 15,296 shares. Roffman Miller Assocs Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 151,855 shares. 40,123 are held by Torch Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Liability Corporation invested in 11,856 shares or 1.6% of the stock. Jcic Asset Mgmt Inc holds 4.59% or 55,971 shares in its portfolio. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Llc reported 93,586 shares. Bennicas & Assocs holds 0.63% or 3,823 shares. United Asset Strategies owns 47,475 shares for 2.16% of their portfolio. Town And Country State Bank And Dba First Bankers holds 2.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 23,364 shares. Macnealy Hoover Invest Mngmt Inc owns 29,712 shares. First Trust Advsrs LP has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ballentine Prtnrs Limited Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 61,089 shares.

