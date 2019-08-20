Columbus Circle Investors Increases Stake in Amedisys (AMED); Van Eck Associates Cut Its Merck & Co (MRK) Holding by $6.43 Million

Van Eck Associates Corp decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 30.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp sold 77,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 172,651 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.36 million, down from 250,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $86.23. About 2.42 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 05/03/2018 – ADURO REPORTS MILESTONE ACHIEVED UNDER MERCK & CO. PACT FOR INI; 07/03/2018 – Merck, Eisai sign deal to further develop, sell Eisai cancer drug; 30/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 018741 Company: MERCK SHARP DOHME; 02/05/2018 – Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany to Develop Abituzumab in Metastatic Colorectal Cancer with SFJ Pharmaceuticals Group; 10/03/2018 – Top 3 for the past week; #1 Doubling down on the Keytruda franchise, Merck pays $300M and promises $5B-plus to partner with Eisai on its budding cancer star $MRK; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 761067 Company: MERCK SHARP DOHME; 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln; 09/04/2018 – Merck eyes best day since 2016, gains help fuel pharma rally; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 08/05/2018 – Merck & Co.: July Hearing Scheduled in Brand Dispute With Germany’s Merck KGaA

Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Amedisys Inc (AMED) by 106.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors bought 46,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.02% . The hedge fund held 89,947 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.09 million, up from 43,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Amedisys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $132.1. About 67,928 shares traded. Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has risen 47.57% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMED News: 24/05/2018 – AMEDISYS AMENDS PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR ASSOCIATED HOME CARE; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Amedisys Closes on Acquisition Expanding Personal Care to Tennessee; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO AMEDISYS, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.79; 07/05/2018 – Amedisys 1Q EPS 79c; 14/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 24/05/2018 – AMEDISYS AMENDED ACCORD REDUCES CONTINGENT PAYMENTS TO SELLER; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO AMEDISYS, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.79; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.97 TO $3.08

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53B and $20.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 47,119 shares to 369,033 shares, valued at $61.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 258,471 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.12M shares, and has risen its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54B and $3.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 535 shares to 48,826 shares, valued at $86.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 61,478 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,983 shares, and cut its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.80, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold AMED shares while 93 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 26.55 million shares or 9.93% less from 29.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

