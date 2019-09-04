Columbus Circle Investors Increases Position in Intel (INTC); Spirit Of America Management Increases Position in Brixmor Property Group (BRX)

Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 10.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors bought 54,367 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The hedge fund held 566,840 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.44 million, up from 512,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $46.98. About 15.01 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 19/04/2018 – Atipa Technologies Wins 2017 Partner of the Year for HPC Technical Solution at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 14/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CO EXPECTS FULL YEAR TAX RATE OF 13 PERCENT, ONE POINT LOWER THAN PRIOR ESTIAMTE – CFO, CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – Computer and IEEE Micro Magazines Highlight Intel’s Loihi, a Revolutionary Neuromorphic ‘Self-Learning’ Chip; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement With Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel(R) Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 19/04/2018 – Intel and Portworx Deliver Breakthrough Performance to Answer Enterprises’ Demand for Stateful Containerized Applications in Production; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip switch report; 22/05/2018 – Phillips Edison & Company Announces “Retail Intel” Podcast; 07/05/2018 – AVer’s Video Collaboration Technology Delivers Ultimate Huddle Room Experience Using Intel Unite® Solution

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) by 224.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp bought 19,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.45% . The institutional investor held 27,475 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $505,000, up from 8,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Brixmor Property Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $18.67. About 2.95M shares traded or 11.15% up from the average. Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has risen 9.52% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BRX News: 20/03/2018 – SHOPONE APPOINTS KEITH L. HORN AND BARRY LEFKOWITZ TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR PROPERTY 1Q REV. $317.2M, EST. $315.0M; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in Brixmor Property; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q Rev $317.2M; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q EPS 20c; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Brixmor Operating Partnership, Kite Realty, Kimco Realty and DDR Corp. Have Material Exposure to Toys R Us; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Brixmor at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 13/03/2018 Brixmor Property Group’s Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer interviewed by Advisor Access; 13/03/2018 – Brixmor Property Group’s Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer interviewed by Advisor Access; 26/03/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Brixmor Property, Cuts Goodyear

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54B and $3.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Primo Wtr Corp (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 64,583 shares to 98,657 shares, valued at $1.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tactile Sys Technology Inc by 18,446 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,224 shares, and cut its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lourd Cap Ltd Liability Corp owns 10,930 shares. Cap Intl Limited Ca holds 1.99% or 154,863 shares. Spears Abacus Ltd Liability owns 11,664 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Cadence Financial Bank Na accumulated 1.77% or 84,060 shares. Baxter Bros reported 3.08% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Northstar Grp Inc has invested 0.77% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). The New York-based Van Eck has invested 0.88% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Van Strum And Towne Inc, California-based fund reported 12,447 shares. Grassi has 108,150 shares. Hemenway Tru Co holds 1.75% or 201,654 shares. Ironwood Mgmt Ltd reported 0.77% stake. Rmsincerbeaux Capital Ltd reported 4,400 shares. 342,185 are owned by Salem Counselors Incorporated. Delphi Mngmt Inc Ma has invested 1.49% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Live Your Vision Limited Liability owns 1,801 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10 million and $684.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ugi Corp. (NYSE:UGI) by 24,750 shares to 97,250 shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 32,515 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 285,575 shares, and cut its stake in Shell Midstream Partners Lp.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $138,750 activity.