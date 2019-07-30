Columbus Circle Investors Increased Spirit Airls (SAVE) Position by $2.51 Million as Valuation Declined; Union Pacific Com (UNP) Market Valuation Rose While Girard Partners LTD Lowered Holding

Girard Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp Com (UNP) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Girard Partners Ltd sold 1,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,687 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.47 million, down from 52,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Girard Partners Ltd who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $177.5. About 3.28M shares traded or 3.35% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 12/03/2018 – KANSAS TRANSPORTATION GETS $113M BOOST FROM UNION PACIFIC; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ARKEMA INC. V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 23/05/2018 – Nafta Has Been a ‘Tremendous Success,’ Says Union Pacific CEO (Video); 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F; 27/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $164 FROM $162; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Tops Views as Volumes, Fuel Surcharges Rise — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CFO SAYS TARIFFS WOULD HURT U.S. JOBS; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CEO Lance Fritz to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference

Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (SAVE) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors bought 48,328 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.45% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 668,385 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.33 million, up from 620,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Spirit Airls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $42.37. About 2.74 million shares traded or 151.86% up from the average. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has risen 34.79% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 28/03/2018 – Chicago O’Hare $8.5 bln expansion plan approved by city council; 12/04/2018 – More Caribbean, More Go! Spirit Airlines Celebrates New Service to Cap-Haïtien; 11/05/2018 – Spirit Airlines would be the first U.S. ultra-low cost carrier to offer Wi-Fi on board; 24/05/2018 – Ahoy St. Croix! Spirit Airlines Expands Service from South Florida to the U.S. Virgin Islands; 23/04/2018 – Spirit Air Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Spirit Airlines 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 06/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS EXPLORING OPPORTUNITIES THAT WOULD ALLOW CO TO GROW 2019 CAPACITY BETWEEN 13% TO 15%; 12/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES: CASM EX-FUEL FOR 1Q EXPECTED DOWN ABOUT 5% Y/Y; 11/05/2018 – Budget carrier Spirit Airlines to start offering in-flight Wi-Fi

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold SAVE shares while 72 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 67.01 million shares or 1.09% more from 66.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Primecap Mgmt Company Ca holds 0.02% or 615,965 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Metropolitan Life has invested 0.01% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). The Florida-based Raymond James & Assoc has invested 0% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Victory Capital Mgmt has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Scout Inc stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Sageworth Trust Company holds 0% or 358 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Macquarie invested in 85,952 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Commerce holds 217 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Comerica National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.03% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.1% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Letko Brosseau Assocs holds 0.23% or 427,545 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Res stated it has 0.02% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Federated Pa accumulated 69,632 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 15,790 shares.

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54B and $3.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 82,859 shares to 316,061 shares, valued at $60.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Etsy Inc by 107,839 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 909,273 shares, and cut its stake in Square Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Company has 0.12% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moreover, Hendley And Company has 2.94% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Bristol John W & accumulated 483,057 shares or 2.22% of the stock. Mgmt Assoc Ny invested in 0.52% or 2,000 shares. The United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Amarillo Bank holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 2,106 shares. Farmers Merchants holds 1.12% or 100,328 shares. Aull And Monroe Invest holds 1.19% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 13,244 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 0% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Lord Abbett Ltd Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 774,700 shares. Boston Advsr Lc owns 65,069 shares. Somerset Trust holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 349 shares. Stock Yards Natl Bank And holds 7,712 shares. Cohen & Steers Inc invested in 0.14% or 291,398 shares. Peddock Capital Advsr Ltd Llc holds 4,573 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 18.26 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.